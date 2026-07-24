Emily Ross – Adams & Reese Adds Litigation Counsel. Photo provided by Adams & Reese.

NEW ORLEANS – Adams & Reese LLP has announced the addition of Emily Ross as Counsel in the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in New Orleans. Ross brings more than a decade of civil litigation experience representing companies, employers and insurers in complex disputes, with a practice focused on employment litigation, commercial disputes, complex multi-party tort disputes, first-party coverage and statutory bad faith matters, and third-party insurance disputes.

According to Adams & Reese, Ross guides clients through every phase of litigation, including early case assessment and strategy, discovery, depositions, dispositive motions, mediations, trial and appeal. The firm said she has defended employers in Title VII harassment, retaliation and failure-to-promote claims, as well as Section 1981 and 1983 claims and Fair Labor Standards Act litigation. Adams & Reese said Ross has secured summary judgment, affirmed on appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, for multiple employers in Title VII and Section 1981 matters and has litigated multiple FLSA lawsuits.

Adams & Reese described Ross as an experienced courtroom advocate who has argued appeals before state and federal appellate courts and lower Louisiana courts and has mediated hundreds of cases to favorable settlements. The firm said she has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2022 for Commercial Litigation and Litigation, named a Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2022 to 2024, selected among New Orleans Magazine’s Top Lawyers in 2025, and recognized among New Orleans Magazine’s Top Women in Law in 2026 for her labor and employment practice. According to the firm, she also previously served as an adjunct lecturer-in-law at Tulane University Law School, where she taught Advanced Appellate Advocacy.

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Ross is admitted to practice before all Louisiana state courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern, Middle and Western Districts of Louisiana, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School in 2012, graduating in the top 11% of her class, and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Eugene Lang College – The New School for Liberal Arts in 2009. She is affiliated with the New Orleans Bar Association, serves on the Federal Bar Association Board of Directors and volunteers with the New Orleans Pro Bono Project.