Lin Hymel – Adams & Reese Adds International Patent Attorney. Photo provided by Adams & Reese.

NEW ORLEANS – Adams & Reese LLP has announced the addition of intellectual property attorney Lin Hymel to its Global Intellectual Property practice.

A Ph.D. molecular biologist with more than two decades of experience in patent law, Lin further expands Adams & Reese’s patent practice, bringing extensive knowledge in patent prosecution and in advising clients across a range of technical areas, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemistry, and advanced materials. His combined scientific and legal background enables him to provide comprehensive and effective counsel across diverse fields, such as immunotherapeutics, drug formulation and delivery, medical diagnostics, nanotechnology, microfluidics, microscopy, chromatography, and industrial chemical and biochemical processes.

Lin works with a wide range of international clients, from universities and early-stage ventures to large multinational corporations, providing efficient and strategic patent due diligence, drafting, prosecution, and post-grant services. His experience includes prosecuting patent applications across Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, as well as directing outside counsel and foreign associates.

“Lin brings the rare combination of deep scientific rigor and seasoned patent strategy our clients need to compete internationally and protect and maximize their valuable intellectual property,” said Edward Playfair, leader of the firm’s Global Intellectual Property Team. “His global experience and technical knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our dynamic team.”

Prior to joining Adams & Reese, Lin worked at law firms in the Boston and Washington D.C. areas and served as an in-house patent attorney at a major biotechnology company. His work includes conducting in-depth patent invalidity and non-infringement studies, performing state-of-the-art searches and analyses, negotiating and drafting licenses and agreements, assisting with pre-litigation counseling, and managing patent prosecution dockets.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Lin served as an assistant professor in the Department of Physiology at Tulane University School of Medicine and as an assistant professor at the Institute for Biophysics at the University of Linz in Austria. Fluent in German, Lin taught technical courses in cellular and molecular biology in German and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Ulm in Germany.

Although Lin is licensed only in Maryland and Massachusetts, his patent prosecution practice allows him to serve clients across the United States and internationally.

“Adams & Reese is already recognized for its international IP work and has the professional talent to handle the most sophisticated, complex matters,” said Lin. “It’s a great fit, and I look forward to serving my clients and collaborating with the Global IP Team as we work to maintain the firm’s strong reputation and continued success.”

Ranked Band 1 by Chambers USA, the Adams & Reese Global IP Practice is a leader in intellectual property protection and licensing. The team offers comprehensive, strategic counsel to clients across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, providing full-service IP representation on complex matters in patent prosecution, trademark protection, licensing and IP portfolio strategy.

About Adams & Reese

Founded in 1951, Adams & Reese has nearly 350 attorneys and government relations advisors located in 20 major cities throughout the southern and western United States and serves multinational corporations, regional businesses, governmental entities, institutions, and individuals in matters spanning more than 50 practice areas including corporate transactions, financial services, litigation, government relations and regulatory compliance, construction, aviation, energy, liquor and hospitality, real estate, and intellectual property, among other practice areas.

Adams & Reese attorneys and government relations advisors share regular insights on industry trends, news, and legal decisions that impact business. Their “Insights” page contains a collection of original content by Adams & Reese thought leaders, from industry knowledge and leading perspectives to blogs, articles, podcasts, and events to keep readers informed about changes and trends in the legal landscape.