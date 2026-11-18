Nick Bergeron – Adams & Reese Adds Counsel to Litigation Team. Photo provided by Adams & Reese.

NEW ORLEANS — Adams & Reese has announced the addition of Nick Bergeron as counsel in its New Orleans Litigation Practice Group, bringing experience in civil litigation, criminal prosecution and appellate proceedings in Louisiana state and federal courts.

Bergeron’s practice includes commercial disputes, personal injury, maritime and aviation litigation, products liability, construction, environmental matters and insurance coverage. He represents clients throughout the litigation process, from initial investigations through trial and appeal.

Bergeron Brings Trial and Appellate Experience

Bergeron began his legal career as an assistant district attorney in the Trials Division of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted hundreds of felony and misdemeanor cases. He served as first and second chair in trials and handled appeals before the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal and Louisiana Supreme Court.

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He subsequently joined a New Orleans litigation firm, where he handled civil cases and supervised other attorneys. His work included securing a defense verdict in a federal maritime injury trial, prevailing in a products liability case before the Louisiana Supreme Court and successfully opposing class certification in two proposed class actions.

“Nick brings real courtroom experience and practical judgment, which makes him a strong addition to our New Orleans bench,” said Johnny Domiano, Adams & Reese partner and Litigation Practice Group leader in New Orleans. “Our clients in Louisiana and across the Gulf South will benefit from his trial-ready approach and disciplined guidance.”

Bergeron has been recognized on the Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for Civil Litigation: Defense annually since 2022. He serves on the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Bar Governance Committee and Committee on the Profession and is a graduate of the association’s Leadership Class.

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Since 2021, Bergeron has also served as an adjunct professor teaching advocacy at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he earned his law degree, cum laude, in 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 2013.

“Adams & Reese is a firm clients trust when the stakes are highest, with the litigation depth to take any case the distance,” said Bergeron. “I look forward to working alongside this team of attorneys to give clients sound judgment, careful preparation and the steady advocacy that makes a difference, whether a case settles or goes to verdict.”

Adams & Reese

Founded in 1951, Adams & Reese has more than 350 attorneys and government relations advisors across 20 cities in the southern and western United States. The firm provides legal services in litigation, corporate transactions, financial services, construction, energy, real estate and other practice areas.