Across the River and Back

On Feb. 25, during one of those early spring days in south Louisiana when the temperature is perfect, roughly 100 state and local officials, members of the Port of South Louisiana’s Board of Commissioners, Port executives and representatives from RNGD — the Louisiana-based construction firm that built the project — and stakeholders gathered at the base of the new Globalplex Dock Access Bridge to mark its opening.

Instead of cutting a ribbon to officially launch the bridge, Julia Fisher-Cormier, Executive Director of PortSL, climbed into the cab of an enormous MACK truck and drove straight through it as commissioners, contractors and port staff applauded.

“This is about our shared commitment to building infrastructure that works, day in and day out,” Fisher-Cormier said. “Every day this port and the industry in our jurisdiction quietly do the hard work of moving energy products, agricultural goods, steel, chemicals and manufacturing materials that power our nation and feed our world.”

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The moment marked the official opening of the 1,100-foot Dock Access Bridge — the Port’s new secondary connection between the Globalplex main facility and warehousing and its Mississippi River general cargo dock.

“The Dock Access Bridge represents more than just infrastructure. It reflects years of collaboration, planning, and hard work,” said Micah Cormier, Chief Commercial Officer at PortSL.

The Risk of a Single Point of Access

For decades, access to the Globalplex dock depended on a single bridge.

For a port that moves more tonnage than any other in the Western Hemisphere, relying on a single bridge was more than an inconvenience. It was a structural vulnerability. If the original crossing became unavailable due to maintenance, high water or an emergency, vessel calls had to be diverted. Cargo schedules stalled. Trucks backed up. Revenue shifted to competing Gulf ports.

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The new dock access bridge, 24 feet wide and designed as a parallel route to the original crossing, changes that calculus.

Building Along a Living River

Stretching from the Globalplex facility off River Road, over the Mississippi River levee and connecting to the primary dock, the bridge is engineered to support 1,000 pounds per square foot — enough to carry fully loaded trailer trucks and oversized industrial equipment. It provides uninterrupted dock access even if one crossing is taken out of service and introduces a circular truck traffic pattern that reduces congestion and accelerates loading operations.

But building a second access point along the Mississippi River required navigating more than engineering challenges. High water, complex permitting requirements and layered funding approvals all shaped the project’s timeline.

During construction in the spring of 2025, crews were repeatedly sidelined by high water. Whenever the Mississippi rose above +11 feet — which it did several times in March and April — work along the levee and riverfront had to stop entirely. During peak flood season from March to May, levels can surge to +15 feet, shutting down marine operations for weeks.

RNGD responded with a dynamic construction model, incorporating real-time water monitoring into daily planning and developing multiple execution scenarios that could pivot as river conditions changed. When the water dropped, crews accelerated. When it rose, materials and equipment were strategically demobilized to minimize downtime.

Engineering around the levee posed another challenge. Conventional pile driving through the flood protection system was not permitted. Instead, the team designed a cast-in-place pile system supported by thickened concrete spread footings that distribute structural loads without compromising levee integrity.

The project also required close coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers due to its proximity to the Mississippi River levee system. Permitting reviews and compliance requirements added layers of oversight to the construction process. At the same time, the bridge was funded through a combination of Federal Maritime Administration support and the State of Louisiana’s Capital Outlay program, requiring alignment across multiple agencies.

In the river, concrete pilings were driven into the riverbed by marine crews working in active current conditions. Precast caps were installed at a pace of two per day, followed by deck planks and a four-inch concrete topping slab to create a level surface ready for heavy port traffic. A certified steel span carries the bridge over River Road, completing the connection.

“Building the Globalplex Access Bridge was a true team effort — one that required exceptional collaboration between our crews and the Port of South Louisiana every step of the way,” said Stephen Abadie, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure at RNGD. “We’re incredibly proud of what this project represents for the region’s infrastructure and the lasting impact it will have on commerce along the Mississippi.”

Infrastructure That Keeps Commerce Moving

The Port of South Louisiana spans 54 miles along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and ranks as the nation’s leading grain exporter and second-largest energy transfer port. It anchors an industrial corridor of refineries, petrochemical plants and logistics facilities that depend on uninterrupted river access.

“We are not a show horse. We are a work horse. And that distinction matters,” said Fisher-Cormier. “Our success is measured not by our headlines but by our tonnage moved, vessels served, jobs supported and communities strengthened.”

Completed and operational, the Globalplex Dock Access Bridge ensures continuous dock connectivity, strengthens cargo reliability and positions the Port to support future industrial expansion across the River Parishes.

“Globalplex brings together river, rail and highway connectivity, all in one strategic location. It is positioned to support existing tenants while attracting new industrial investment to the river region,” said Fisher-Cormier.

The river will rise again. Flood seasons will come and go. But this time, the PortSL can continuously handle these changes. And on opening day, instead of cutting a ribbon, the Port of South Louisiana drove straight through it.