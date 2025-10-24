Aclara to Build $277M Rare Earth Facility in Louisiana

VINTON, La. (press release) – Aclara Resources Inc. announced a $277 million investment to construct the first U.S. heavy rare earth separation facility at the Port of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish, establishing Louisiana as a leader in sustainable rare earth production and strengthening the nation’s advanced technology supply chain.

The company is expected to create 140 direct new jobs at its first U.S. location. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 456 indirect jobs, for a total of 596 potential new job opportunities in the Southwest Region.

Louisiana Chosen for Landmark Rare Earth Project

“By choosing Louisiana for its first U.S. facility, Aclara is recognizing what we already know, our state is leading the next generation of energy and technology innovation,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “We’re excited to welcome the Aclara team to Louisiana, and we look forward to the jobs, growth and opportunity this project will deliver for our people, our communities — and for a Louisiana economy that’s ready to power and lead our nation’s future.”

The new facility will use Aclara’s proprietary sustainable extraction technology to produce the heavy rare earth elements essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines, drones and robotics, which rely on advanced permanent magnets. By processing material from Aclara’s mineral deposits in Brazil and Chile, the Louisiana operation will create a reliable and sustainable U.S. supply of these materials.

“We are pleased to announce that we have secured a premium site in Louisiana for our U.S. heavy rare earth separation facility. From the beginning, our priority was to identify a location that could support rapid development, given the urgent need to establish a reliable supply of these critical minerals. The reception from Governor Landry and his team has been outstanding, and Louisiana’s LED program offers exactly the kind of pro-investment environment this strategic sector requires,” said Aclara Resources CEO Ramón Barúa.

Equally important, Louisiana provides ready access to the key reagents we depend on, helping ensure operational reliability and lower transportation costs. The state’s world-class chemical industry and highly skilled workforce made the decision even more compelling. Simply put, Louisiana has everything we were looking for,” Barúa said.

“Our project is unique in the Western world: with direct access to our ionic clay deposits, this will be the only fully integrated heavy rare earth separation operation capable of producing material volumes at scale,” said Barúa. “We are moving at an accelerated pace to bring supply online as quickly as possible, and we currently expect our projects to converge and enter production by mid-2028.”

Facility to Anchor New Era of Critical Minerals Production

The Aclara facility will occupy an LED Certified Site at the Port of Vinton, prequalified for industrial development through extensive environmental and engineering reviews. The company selected the location after evaluating more than 100 potential U.S. sites for its proximity to key chemical suppliers, access to Gulf Coast logistics and availability of a skilled industrial workforce.

“Louisiana is proud to welcome Aclara and the innovation it brings to our industrial landscape. Aclara’s investment underscores the importance of development-ready sites and strong local partnerships that give global companies the confidence to choose Louisiana,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “The project builds on our state’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and workforce excellence, reinforcing Louisiana’s leadership in industries vital to the nation’s energy and defense security.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027. The facility will be built in phases, beginning with the rare earth separation plant, followed by potential future expansions to support downstream processing and alloy production as part of Aclara’s long-term growth strategy.

“This facility will become a cornerstone of critical minerals reindustrialization in the Western Hemisphere. Louisiana was selected for its robust chemical and manufacturing ecosystem, attractive investment policies, experienced industrial workforce, and strategic geographic location,” said Aclara Resources COO Hugh Broadhurst. “The incentive package offered by the State of Louisiana underscores the State’s commitment to attracting high-technology and sustainable manufacturing investments.”

To win the project in Vinton, the state of Louisiana offered Aclara Resources a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $3 million performance-based grant for utility and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“Aclara’s investment in Vinton marks a defining moment for Southwest Louisiana. This project not only brings hundreds of high-quality jobs and significant economic growth, but it also positions our region at the forefront of America’s sustainable rare earth production and advanced technology supply chain,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Judd Bares. “The Police Jury invested in significant infrastructure improvements to make this area a prime location for this type of major project, so I am happy to see the Parish’s proactive spirit meet industrial ingenuity to further diversify our region’s economy.”

“This project is a tremendous win for Southwest Louisiana and for America. Aclara’s investment marks a milestone that strengthens and diversifies our economy and reflects the forward-thinking spirit of our region,” said Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Scott Walker. “It’s exciting to know the work done here will be providing a component critical to America’s defense, national security and many technologies that drive modern life. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Port of Vinton did a tremendous job building out the infrastructure to make this project achievable. This project represents the best of what’s possible when state, regional, and local partners work together.”

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara’s development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials.