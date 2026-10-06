Aclara Expands Louisiana Rare Earth Project

NEW ORLEANS — Aclara Resources Inc. announced Oct. 6 that it is expanding the scope of its planned rare-earth separation facility in Louisiana, adding three materials used in power generation, aerospace and other advanced technologies to the plant’s planned production.

Project Dynamo will now include the capability to separate yttrium, gadolinium and samarium, in addition to the previously planned production of neodymium-praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The expansion will increase the scale and complexity of the Louisiana facility. Aclara said it is modifying the project’s basic engineering to accommodate the additional separation circuits, with the number of mixer-settlers used in the process expected to increase from about 340 to 478.

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Aclara said Project Dynamo has received its state air permit from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and basic engineering is in its final stages. The company is targeting a groundbreaking in the first quarter of 2027, subject to securing financing.

Expansion Targets Power Aerospace and AI Markets

The Toronto-based company said the additional rare-earth products would broaden the markets served by the Louisiana operation. Its magnetic rare-earth products would serve applications including e-mobility and robotics, while yttrium and gadolinium would target power generation, aerospace and other high-performance technologies.

“The expansion of Project Dynamo represents an important advancement of Aclara’s strategy. In addition to building a supply chain for the rare earths required for permanent magnets, we are expanding into materials that are becoming critical to power generation, aerospace applications -including aircraft jet engines- and the infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence,” said Ramon Barua, CEO of Aclara.

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Aclara is highlighting yttrium in particular because of growing investment in power generation infrastructure associated with AI and data centers.

“Yttrium is a particularly compelling opportunity. Approximately 50% of the rare earth composition of our Penco Project and 30% of our Carina Project is yttrium, giving Aclara a differentiated resource position in a market where Western supply remains highly dependent on imports,” Barua said. “Penco has received its environmental approval and is positioned to advance toward construction, subject to securing the required financing.”

Aclara said its mineral projects have the potential to produce material containing approximately 1,400 tonnes of yttrium annually at full production. The company has begun preliminary discussions with potential customers about future supplies of yttrium and other rare-earth products from Project Dynamo, although no definitive offtake agreements have been reached.

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“The rapid growth of AI and data centers is driving significant investment in power generation infrastructure, including gas turbines, where yttrium plays an important role in high-temperature applications,” Barua said. “By combining our resource base with separation capabilities in the United States, we believe Aclara can become an important supplier into these strategic markets.”

Testing Underway Ahead of Louisiana Plant

Aclara is testing the expanded separation process at its demonstration plant at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg, Virginia. Equipment for a new yttrium separation circuit has arrived and is expected to be installed and commissioned in the coming weeks, with gadolinium and samarium circuits to follow.

The company has doubled the physical footprint of the demonstration plant and plans to nearly double the number of technical personnel supporting it.

Aclara also plans to use the Virginia facility to train engineers, chemists and operators who could eventually support Project Dynamo. The company said workers could gain up to two years of operating experience there before the Louisiana facility enters production.

Project Dynamo is intended to process mixed rare-earth carbonates produced from Aclara’s mineral projects in Brazil and Chile and separate them into individual high-purity rare-earth oxides.

The Aclara announcement coincides with another development involving strategic industrial materials in the region: the arrival of a 15,000-ton shipment of Venezuelan aluminum at Avondale Global Gateway, the first such shipment to the United States in eight years.