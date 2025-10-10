ACG Louisiana Presents Taste of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — ACG Louisiana, a statewide organization connecting professionals in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate growth, will host its signature event, the 2025 ACG Louisiana DealSource Reception & Taste of New Orleans.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CDT at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, bringing together leading investors, advisors, and business executives for an evening of networking, fine food, and conversation.

Part of the global Association for Corporate Growth network, ACG Louisiana supports middle-market business growth by fostering relationships among dealmakers, capital providers, and company leaders who drive mergers, acquisitions, and expansion across the state and region.

Event Schedule & Format

The afternoon will begin with the DealSource Reception from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., an invitation-only session reserved for event sponsors, private equity firms, and investment banking participants. This exclusive pre-event gathering serves as a “pre-deal” networking forum where participants can align on opportunities and establish key introductions before the evening program.

At 5:00 p.m., the focus shifts to the Taste of New Orleans, a dinner experience blending curated local cuisine, wine pairings, and live jazz. Designed to encourage both formal and informal connections, the dinner invites guests to “uncork their potential” while dining and mingling in the Four Seasons Hotel’s elegant surroundings at 2 Canal Street.

A High-Impact Networking Experience

The DealSource Reception & Taste of New Orleans offers a rare opportunity for professionals in Louisiana’s middle-market economy to build meaningful connections in a relaxed, high-level setting.

Access to decision-makers

Attendees will engage directly with active dealmakers, investors, and corporate leaders shaping Louisiana’s business landscape, along with members of the national ACG network.

Networking that delivers

The event’s structure—pairing an exclusive pre-reception with a broader dining experience—creates multiple touchpoints for productive conversation, from structured introductions to informal exchanges.

Local flavor, global reach

Uniquely rooted in New Orleans’ cultural and culinary identity, the evening will connect the city’s business community to a national network of growth-focused professionals.

Registration & Additional Information

Participants are encouraged to register early via Eventbrite. Spaces are limited. For information about sponsorship opportunities, the agenda, hotel accommodation, and event logistics, please visit the ACG Louisiana website.

About ACG Louisiana

Founded in 1954, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) is the premiere M&A deal-making community dedicated to driving middle-market growth. The ACG network spans 61 local markets worldwide and includes more than 100,000 professionals who invest in, own, and advise growing companies.

ACG Louisiana, as part of this global network, champions local growth, dealflow, and community building across the state.

About ACG

ACG is the premier global community for middle-market M&A dealmaking, connecting professionals who invest in, own, or advise growing companies. Learn more at www.acg.org.