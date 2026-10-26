NEW ORLEANS — Private equity firms, investment bankers and other mergers and acquisitions professionals gathered in New Orleans Oct. 15 for an expanded dealmaking program at Taste of New Orleans, an annual event organized by the Louisiana chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) to strengthen connections between Louisiana businesses and investors across the Gulf South.

Held at The Roosevelt New Orleans after taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in 2025, the event combined three hours of structured meetings among M&A professionals with an evening reception featuring New Orleans food, cocktails and networking.

Charles Cox, partner and head of business development at New Orleans-based LongueVue Capital Partners and chairman of this year’s event, said the gathering came amid growing activity in the middle-market M&A sector and significant business investment across Louisiana.

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“The M&A market feels increasingly active in 2026. Strong middle-market companies continue to draw buyer interest. At the same time, Louisiana is seeing major investment across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and aerospace. That creates real opportunities, and events like this help bring the people behind those deals together in one place,” said Cox.

ACG Louisiana Expands DealSource at Taste of New Orleans. Photo provided by ACG Louisiana.

DealSource Expands to Three Hours

The Taste of New Orleans event began with DealSource, a program that facilitates focused one-on-one meetings between private equity firms, investment bankers and other professionals involved in middle-market transactions. This year’s session expanded from 90 minutes to three hours, doubling the time available for participants to explore potential business opportunities and build relationships.

“We expanded DealSource from 90 minutes to three hours to give participants more time for focused, one-on-one conversations that can lead to follow-up, new relationships and potential deals. Our plans are to grow into the premiere Gulf South regional event for M&A dealmakers and professionals,” said Todd Giustiniano, president of ACG Louisiana.

DealSource is part of a broader ACG program that brings together M&A professionals in markets across the country, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Toronto. In Louisiana, organizers see the program as a way to connect local businesses with a wider network of investors and financial professionals who can help them expand, secure financing or navigate ownership transitions.

“Louisiana is attracting capital and business investment at a scale that is difficult for the rest of the country to ignore. We want to connect the broader network of investors, lenders, investment bankers and advisors directly with the M&A community here and the Louisiana companies they can help grow, finance or transition. Bringing DealSource to New Orleans creates a direct opportunity to make those connections,” said Taylor Gilbert, vice president and shareholder at Chaffe & Associates and an ACG Louisiana board member.

ACG Louisiana Expands DealSource at Taste of New Orleans. Photo provided by ACG Louisiana.

Networking With a New Orleans Flavor

After the structured DealSource meetings, attendees moved into the Taste of New Orleans reception, where the focus shifted from scheduled discussions to informal networking.

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“DealSource gives people a structured way to identify who they want to meet and have those focused conversations. The evening reception gives everyone the opportunity to keep those conversations going in a much more relaxed setting over signature New Orleans food, cocktails, and the city’s renowned hospitality,” said Travis Rachal, managing director of business development and capital formation at Carr’s Hill Partners and an ACG Louisiana board member.

For organizers, the goal was not limited to potential acquisitions or investments but also included developing lasting professional relationships and opportunities for future collaboration.

“We want people to leave having met someone they can do business with, refer business to or simply have a reason to stay connected with,” said Kenichi Yamaguchi, an analyst at LongueVue Capital Partners and an ACG Louisiana board member.

ACG Louisiana Expands DealSource at Taste of New Orleans. Photo provided by ACG Louisiana.

Connecting Louisiana to a Global M&A Network

ACG Louisiana is part of the Association for Corporate Growth, a global organization focused on middle-market mergers and acquisitions and business growth. Founded in 1954, ACG says its network operates in 61 local markets worldwide and includes more than 100,000 professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies.

The Louisiana chapter has more than 130 members and hosts more than 20 events annually, bringing together investors, bankers and advisers involved in the M&A marketplace. Its mission is to provide networking and educational opportunities that support mergers and acquisitions activity in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf South.

The organization also recognizes significant business transactions and corporate growth through its annual ACG Louisiana Awards. Its 2026 honorees included Fibrebond Corp., whose $1.7 billion acquisition by Eaton Corporation earned Deal of the Year, and the management team of New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company, which received Deal Makers of the Year recognition following the company’s 2025 sale to Redwood Holdings. The awards also recognized New Orleans-based Gallo Mechanical CFO Augie Gallo for his role in the company’s private equity transaction with Citation Capital.