Accounting Firm Renews Lease at Causeway Plaza

NEW ORLEANS — The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, has announced that Kushner LaGraize has renewed its 17,000-square-foot space at Causeway Plaza for over 10 years. Kushner LaGraize is a full-service accounting and consulting firm.

“We have a longstanding, cherished relationship with Kushner LaGraize and are thrilled to accommodate their business for another decade,” said Colette Wharton, regional director and asset manager at the Feil Organization. “For over 20 years, Causeway Plaza has proved to be an ideal place for professional firms to grow and sustain their work. We look forward to witnessing many more years of success for Kushner LaGraize.”

“An important asset in the next phase of our continuous growth is the quality of the workplace and the central location of our office, providing proximity to our staff’s homes, ease of access to our clients, and movement across the thriving business hub,” said William B Hamilton, managing partner at Kushner LaGraize. “We’re excited to commit to another decade of success with our long-term partner, the Feil Organization.”

The Kushner LaGraize renewal comes on the heels of a 27,832-square-foot renewal with insurance brokerage business HUB for its regional headquarters. HUB completed a renovation of its space in November 2023.

Causeway Plaza is an office park home to three buildings with over 335,000 square feet of office space in the Metairie commercial business district. It offers a sundry shop, parking and access onto Causeway Boulevard.

Bennett Davis of Corporate Realty represented Kushner LaGraize in the transaction and Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented the Feil Organization.