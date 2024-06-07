Accolades and New Hire at Flanagan Partners

NEW ORLEANS — Two announcements from the law firm Flanagan Partners:

First, Thomas Flanagan was recognized for his work in commercial litigation and appellate practice by Chambers & Partners in its 2024 edition. Chambers listed Thomas in its “Band 1” for Louisiana practitioners in both areas.

Meanwhile, James H. Gilbert has joined Flanagan Partners as senior counsel. Gilbert received his undergraduate and law degrees, with honors, from Tulane University. While in law school he served as managing editor of the Tulane Law Review and as a research assistant to professor A.N. Yiannopoulos. He then clerked for the Hon. Jane Triche Milazzo of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He practices in the areas of commercial litigation, intellectual property, and casualty law.

Flanagan Partners is a business-oriented firm that handles commercial cases, appeals, and agreements for numerous industries. Its attorneys litigate breach-of-contract claims, business torts, antitrust claims, insurance-coverage disputes, oilfield casualties, and construction claims.