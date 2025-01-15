Acclaimed Sommelier Bryce Faucheaux is Recognized in the 2025 Alcohol Industry 40 Under 40

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Bryce Faucheaux, a rising star in the wine world and Beverage Director at Justine in New Orleans’ French Quarter, has been named an honoree in Beverage Dynamics’ 2025 Alcohol Industry 40 Under 40. This prestigious recognition celebrates the best young leaders shaping the global alcohol industry. Beverage Dynamics is the largest and most respected national magazine covering spirits, wine, beer, and beverage retailing.

At just 33 years old, Faucheaux boasts an impressive array of credentials. He holds a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines (Pass with Distinction), is a French Wine Scholar (Highest Honors, Wine Scholar Guild), and an Advanced Sommelier certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Faucheaux also passed the Advanced Sommelier exam in 2023, which had just an 8% pass rate when he took it. He is currently studying for the highly coveted Master Sommelier Diploma, planning to sit for the exam in 2026. Like so many others who take the exam, this will be his second attempt, but he is grateful for the enormous amount of encouragement and support he receives from his colleagues and friends.

Known for his wisdom and passion for wine, along with a collaborative approach to its appreciation, Faucheaux leads the French beverage program at Justine. Faucheaux delights in showcasing an almost entirely French wine list, featuring selections from classic and rare producers. His certifications, especially French Wine Scholar, inform his French-centric approach to wine education, inspiring both his team and guests. “The freedom to spotlight French wines is my favorite part of this role,” he shares. When asked what his role as Beverage Director at Justine involves, he explained the many components and then summed it up whimsically stating: “It’s anything liquid.”

Born and raised in New Orleans, Faucheaux broke into the wine industry at a young age and quickly ascended to its upper echelons. His journey began while pursuing an MBA at the University of New Orleans. During a family trip to Europe, Faucheaux expressed uncertainty about the field he wanted to work in after graduation and, since they were in France at the time, his mother naturally suggested the wine industry. “None of us knew what a sommelier was back then,” said Faucheaux, but it was the spark that would soon define his career.

Faucheaux’s path to success was marked by formative mentorships that he does not hesitate to appreciate. After completing his MBA, he interned with Master Sommelier Christopher Miller in Los Angeles, where he spent over a year honing his craft. He then worked as a Wine Specialist at Oeno Vino Wines and later became a Wine Broker for AleAnto Wine Importers, representing the New Orleans market. Returning to his hometown in 2018, he brought a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the city’s wine scene.

Faucheaux’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. Preparing for the rigorous Advanced Sommelier exam tested his resilience. During the pandemic, while some people were dropping out of the wine scene, Faucheaux remained dedicated, even participating in blind tastings via Zoom with a group who were preparing for exams. Each week the group members would contribute a bottle, which was then delivered in mason jars for remote evaluation.

When Faucheaux passed the Advanced Sommelier exam, he and his friends celebrated with Popeyes chicken and champagne. “That’s what I love about New Orleans. It’s a great community for wine. We celebrate each other’s successes.”

Faucheaux’s current role at Justine perfectly complements his expertise. The brasserie, located in the historic May & Ellis building, combines Parisian sophistication with the vibrancy of the French Quarter. Opened by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier, Justine features a versatile dining experience—from its Parisian-style café to an antique-brass and smoked-mirror barroom offering classic French-inspired cocktails. “A French Quarter restaurant has been a longtime dream of ours,” says Chef Justin Devillier, a James Beard Award-winner. “We envisioned a boisterous, glamorous space where people can truly enjoy themselves.”

Faucheaux’s love for wine education shines through in his work, as he continues to mentor aspiring sommeliers and introduce guests to the wonders of French wines. His passion for fostering community and celebrating shared successes underscores his belief in the “pay it forward” ethos of the wine industry. Bryce Faucheaux’s journey is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the vibrant, celebratory nature of New Orleans culture.