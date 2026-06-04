Eddie Williams Jr. – Acclaimed Music Educator to Lead LSU New Orleans Band. Photo provided by UNO.

NEW ORLEANS – As part of its transition to LSU New Orleans, the University of New Orleans has announced the hiring of acclaimed New Orleans music educator and band leader Eddie Williams Jr. as the university’s new band director, marking the relaunch of a marching band program for the institution. The last time the Privateers had a marching band was in the 1970’s.

Williams brings more than two decades of experience in music education, performance leadership and program development, including leadership roles at West Jefferson High School and the nationally recognized “Marching 100” at St. Augustine High School.

The creation of a marching band program represents a major expansion of student life and athletics as the university prepares to officially become LSU New Orleans on July 1. This initiative aligns with the university’s broader efforts to enhance student opportunities, strengthen campus culture and build long-term institutional momentum. The university’s initial goal is to establish a pep band program with plans to march in Mardi Gras parades by 2028.

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“As LSU New Orleans continues to grow and evolve, creating opportunities that enrich student life and strengthen our campus’s powerful identity as a 7th Ward institution, is critically important,” said Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor and chief administrative officer of the University of New Orleans. “Eddie is not only an accomplished educator and musician, but also a proven leader who understands the culture, energy, and traditions that make New Orleans unique. His leadership will help establish a lasting foundation for generations of future students.”

Band Leadership and LSU New Orleans Expansion Plans

Williams most recently served as director of bands at West Jefferson High School, where he built a thriving program from the ground up, growing participation and leading ensembles that earned superior ratings and competition honors. Prior to that, he directed the renowned “Marching 100” at St. Augustine High School, leading performances at major events, including the Rose Bowl Parade, and collaborating with Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste on the album “We Are.”

Williams is widely respected throughout the New Orleans music community for his work in marching band instruction, show design, music arrangement and student mentorship. During his tenure at St. Augustine, he helped maintain a 100% scholarship rate for graduating band seniors while elevating the national profile of the program.

“Eddie Williams Jr. represents the very best of New Orleans musical tradition, discipline and excellence,” said Aulston G. Taylor, president of St. Augustine High School. “His impact on students extends far beyond performance. He has spent his career developing young leaders, creating opportunities through music and inspiring pride in every organization he serves. LSU New Orleans is gaining a tremendous educator and an outstanding ambassador for our city’s culture.”

Williams said he is honored to help establish a new tradition at the university during a transformational moment in its history.

“It is with tremendous pride and excitement that I begin this new journey as the inaugural band director for LSU New Orleans,” Williams said. “This is an opportunity to build a meaningful program rooted in excellence, tradition, culture and school spirit that reflects the heart and energy of New Orleans. Together, we will create a legacy that inspires students, energizes our campus community and proudly represents the Privateer spirit for generations to come. The sound of LSU New Orleans is coming.”

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The University of New Orleans is transitioning to LSU New Orleans on July 1, returning to the LSU System where it was originally founded in 1958. The university said this transition positions LSU New Orleans for expanded academic opportunities, stronger partnerships, enrollment growth and long-term sustainability while preserving the university’s unique identity and longstanding connection to the city of New Orleans.