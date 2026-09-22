Access to Capital Connects Founders With 15 Investor Groups

NEW ORLEANS — StartupNOLA and Startup Noir NOLA will host Access to Capital: Meet the VCs on Sept. 22 connecting entrepreneurs with representatives from 15 venture capital firms and angel investor groups across Louisiana. The event offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the state’s investment landscape, explore funding options and build relationships with potential financial backers.

The participating organizations represent a range of investment models, from angel networks and university-affiliated venture funds to firms focused on health care, technology, manufacturing and consumer products. Their funding programs serve businesses at different stages of development, offering entrepreneurs opportunities to connect with investors whose priorities align with their companies.

The event is being held Sept. 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at NOLA Brewing, 3033 Tchoupitoulas St. and is sponsored by the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP).

- Sponsors -

Meet the Investors

1834 Ventures

1834 Ventures is a New Orleans-based venture capital firm investing in startups founded by Tulane University alumni, faculty, students and members of its extended community. The firm invests across industries, focusing on companies from the pre-seed stage through Series A, with investments of up to $1 million.

3D Ventures

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3D Ventures is an investment group focused on 3D printing, additive manufacturing and related industries. Its members include experienced entrepreneurs, investors and industry executives who evaluate investment opportunities and provide business expertise. The group’s investments span software, hardware, materials and applications in industries including health care, manufacturing and food production.

Benson Capital

Benson Capital Partners, established in 2019 by Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, supports business formation, workforce expansion and economic development in New Orleans and the Gulf South. Its first venture capital fund raised more than $50 million from Benson and other investors.

- Sponsors -

Boot64 Ventures

Boot64 Ventures is a Metairie-based investment fund providing startup capital and business assistance to early-stage Louisiana companies, particularly those founded by veterans, socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs and rural residents. The fund also supports market research, product development and business planning and participates in Louisiana’s State Small Business Credit Initiative.

Build with Shift

Build with Shift provides seed-stage equity investment, coaching and business development support to high-growth startups. It combines funding with mentorship, software tools and access to investor networks to help entrepreneurs develop and scale their businesses.

Corridor Ventures

Corridor Ventures is a New Orleans-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage startups across the Southeast. Launched in 2022, the firm targets companies from pre-seed through Series A, with initial investments of up to $500,000. Its investment interests include health care, workforce development, climate innovation, experience technology and government technology, with a focus on scalable businesses in markets that have historically attracted less venture capital.

New Louisiana Angel Fund 3 (EAP)

New Louisiana Angel Fund 3 is the third in a series of angel investment funds established to provide startup capital to entrepreneurs in North Louisiana. Formed in 2024 with $3.1 million raised from 70 investors, the fund builds on two earlier funds that approved investments in 25 companies. The funds were established through BRF to connect accredited investors with emerging businesses and are part of a broader network that includes investor groups in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Flamingo Funders

Flamingo Funders is an angel investor network supporting women-owned and women-led businesses in Greater New Orleans. Founded in 2022, the organization provides early-stage capital and mentorship to companies with growth potential in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes. As of August 2026, the network reported 29 members, 10 portfolio companies and $391,500 invested.

Gulf South Angels

Gulf South Angels is an angel investor network with more than 175 accredited members that provides early-stage funding and mentorship to high-growth startups. Founded in 2014, the organization reports investing more than $34 million in over 74 companies across more than 150 funding rounds. Its members independently evaluate investment opportunities and provide strategic guidance, mentorship and access to professional networks.

Idea Village Momentum Fund

The Momentum Fund is a $7 million venture capital fund affiliated with The Idea Village that invests in graduates of its VILLAGEx accelerator program. Launched in 2023, the fund provides early-stage capital to Gulf South startups that have demonstrated an ability to attract outside investment. Eligible companies must secure at least $400,000 in outside equity capital, with the fund providing additional investment based on a 4-to-1 outside investment match and other eligibility requirements.

Louisiana Growth Fund

The Louisiana Growth Fund is a state-backed investment initiative administered through Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), an initiative of LED. The fund provides equity investments of $250,000 to $1 million to high-growth Louisiana startups, matching eligible private investment dollar for dollar. Managed by Yellow Ventures, the fund targets revenue-generating companies from seed through Series A, helping businesses secure additional capital to expand operations and scale within the state.

New Orleans Startup Fund

The New Orleans Startup Fund is a nonprofit seed investment fund established to support early-stage businesses in the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region. The fund provides capital and business assistance to innovative companies with significant growth potential, with the goal of helping them become venture-ready businesses that attract additional investment and create jobs. Its funding criteria target Southeast Louisiana businesses seeking $250,000 to $1 million in growth capital, particularly companies that have moved beyond initial research and product development.

Ochsner Ventures

Ochsner Ventures, established in 2022, is the investment and business development arm of Ochsner Health. It invests in companies and funds, develops businesses and establishes partnerships focused on health care innovation and the health system’s strategic priorities.

Propeller’s Impact Fund II

Propeller Impact Fund II provides seed equity investments of $25,000 to $50,000 to Louisiana-based food and beverage consumer packaged goods businesses owned by entrepreneurs from historically underserved communities. The fund prioritizes companies in Greater New Orleans and businesses whose products demonstrate environmental, health or other social benefits.

Tulane Ventures

Tulane Ventures, launched in 2023 under the Tulane Innovation Institute, invests in early-stage Louisiana businesses and ventures founded by Tulane students, alumni and faculty. Its $10 million seed fund focuses on health and medical innovation, climate and energy, and AI and technology, with investments ranging from $25,000 to $250,000.

Access to Capital Event Details

Access to Capital: Meet the VCs will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sept. 22 at NOLA Brewing, 3033 Tchoupitoulas St., in New Orleans.