Access Health & DOCPACE Partner for Improvements

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Access Health Louisiana, one of the largest networks of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in the state, and DOCPACE®, a New Orleans-based health tech company that is the only patented AI-powered schedule optimization platform for medical practices, announced a strategic partnership to improve operational efficiency, increase patient access, and reduce patient wait times across Access Health Louisiana’s network.

Navigating day-of health care logistics is often difficult for patients, particularly in underserved communities. At the same time, front-desk teams are managing hundreds of scheduling changes, manual phone calls, and time-sensitive updates. These operational challenges contribute to longer wait times, unpredictable schedules, and increased staff burden.

To address this, Access Health Louisiana has implemented DOCPACE® to deploy a smarter, more adaptive approach to managing patient volume—without compromising care quality or increasing staff workload. The AI-powered platform consolidates fragmented data sources into one centralized dashboard, enabling teams to coordinate daily operations more smoothly, standardize scheduling practices across locations and surface actionable insights.

“DOCPACE® allows our operations team to view productivity data by clinical location and by provider in real-time,” says Chenier Reynolds, Access Health Louisiana Senior Vice President of School Health and Strategic Media. “Instead of our team having to sort through multiple reports, we obtain all of the data in one convenient dashboard allowing us to make more strategic decisions to improve both patient care and our health care delivery.”

DOCPACE®’s intelligent scheduling platform supports Access Health Louisiana’s efforts to:

Reduce No-Shows: Appointment stacking keeps patients informed of delays or reschedules in real-time, helping reduce no-show rates and last-minute gaps.



Increase Visit Completion: Dynamic optimization ensures more patients can be seen each day by adjusting to real-time changes and minimizing idle time.



Dynamic optimization ensures more patients can be seen each day by adjusting to real-time changes and minimizing idle time. Improve Operational Efficiency: Automated communication and schedule insights allow staff to stay focused on patient care while eliminating manual coordination.

“Access Health Louisiana is leading by example in transforming how care is delivered at scale,” said Shelby Dabelich, Founder and CEO of DOCPACE®. “Our technology is designed to eliminate friction, reduce missed visits, and give both patients and providers more control. We’re honored to support their vision with tools that improve day-of operations and long-term impact.”

Together, DOCPACE® and Access Health Louisiana are building a more responsive, efficient and patient-centered care experience—strengthening health care delivery for communities across Louisiana.

About DOCPACE®

DOCPACE® builds data-centric solutions that optimize provider schedules to maximize revenue—without adding hours or overhead. Patented appointment stacking technology enables real-time schedule adjustments, helping health care organizations reduce no-shows, increase throughput, and deliver a smoother, more predictable patient experience. By automating day-of logistics and streamlining patient communication, DOCPACE® empowers staff to focus on care while uncovering new operational efficiencies. As an official athenahealth partner, DOCPACE® integrates seamlessly within the EMR to support scalable, systemwide impact. Learn more at docpace.com.

About Access Health Louisiana

Access Health Louisiana (AHL) is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center Network in Louisiana with health care providers across the state committed to delivering high-quality, affordable care to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. With community health centers and school-based health centers in 16 parishes across the state, AHL serves over 60,000 patients annually across primary care, behavioral health, and specialty services. With a mission rooted in improving the health care of Louisiana communities, AHL is advancing access to care through innovation, compassion, and a commitment to population health. Learn more at accesshealthla.org