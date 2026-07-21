Jillian Gonzalez – ACCENT New Orleans Names New Associate. Photo provided by ACCENT New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – ACCENT New Orleans, a DMC Network Company and one of the city’s leading destination management companies, is pleased to welcome Jillian Gonzalez as Event Operations Associate.

Gonzalez brings a diverse background in hospitality, tourism, and event operations. Originally from Texas, she earned a degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of North Texas before launching a career that took her from Alaska’s railways and small cruise ships to more than 20 countries around the world.

After making New Orleans her home nearly a decade ago, Gonzalez built her career in luxury hotel operations before earning a master’s degree in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management from the University of New Orleans. She now helps bring clients’ visions to life by creating memorable New Orleans experiences through ACCENT’s event operations team.

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“Jillian brings a unique perspective and a genuine passion for hospitality,” said Diane Lyons, CMP, DMCP, president and owner of ACCENT New Orleans. “Her diverse experience, global perspective, and dedication to exceptional service make her a wonderful addition to our team. We’re excited to have her aboard.”

“Creating memorable experiences has always been my favorite part of working in hospitality,” said Gonzalez. “I’m excited to bring that passion to ACCENT and help showcase everything that makes New Orleans such a special destination.”

ACCENT New Orleans Overview

Founded in 1991, ACCENT New Orleans is a woman-owned destination management company that provides event planning, transportation, entertainment, logistics and customized destination experiences for corporate, association and incentive groups visiting the New Orleans area. The company is also a founding member of DMC Network.