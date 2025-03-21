Abita Beer Opens Second Location in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Abita Brewing Company, Louisiana’s original and largest craft brewery, is excited to announce the official opening of their second brewery location at 2375 Tchoupitoulas Street, on the corner of First and Tchoupitoulas, in New Orleans. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on March 26 at 11:00 a.m. and will feature a specialty beer release, including giveaways.

Abita fans now have the opportunity to experience the brewery’s rich history, innovative brewing techniques and signature brews at both the flagship northshore location and the newly opened southshore location. “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of our New Orleans brewery,” says Heidi Guerra, Vice President of Marketing at Abita. “This location gives us the chance to bring our beers directly to the heart of the city, making it even more convenient for locals and visitors to enjoy Abita.”

Located in a vibrant part of New Orleans, the Abita New Orleans brewery offers over 30 beers on tap, including Abita’s iconic favorites and new, limited-edition brews exclusive to the Tchoupitoulas location. “We’re brewing on a smaller scale here, which gives us the freedom to experiment and craft innovative beers that you can only find at this location,” says President Troy Ashley. “It’s an exciting new chapter for Abita, where creativity and tradition meet to offer something special for our fans.”

A key element that remains unchanged is the water used in the brewing process. “Just like the brewing process at the northshore location, we are using the same pure, artesian spring water for all of the beverages made here on the southshore,” says Guerra. “Our commitment to quality and staying true to our roots is what makes Abita, Abita.”

In addition to the wide selection of beers on tap, the Tchoupitoulas location will feature rotating food vendors, offering a variety of options for fans to enjoy with their brews. Similar to their northshore location, Abita New Orleans will host regular events, which include trivia, comedy night, gameday watch parties and beer education classes.

The opening of Abita New Orleans is another step in the brewery’s ongoing investment in the city. Abita has always been a proud supporter of the city’s vibrant culture through food, music and festivals. “Abita New Orleans is a reflection of our dedication to staying Louisiana True while embracing the future of craft brewing.”

About Abita Brewing Company

Abita Brewing Company was founded in 1986 in Abita Springs, LA and solidified its status as a pioneer in the craft beer industry with the company’s now-famous Amber Lager, Purple Haze Raspberry Lager and Gator family of beers. Abita continues to brew uncompromising, full-flavored ales and lagers for a variety of tastes. Our beers are brewed in small batches, hand-crafted by a team of dedicated brewers with only the highest ideals of quality. This pride, along with our brewing process, is what creates our great brews.