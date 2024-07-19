Login
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch Now Open at Lakeside Shopping Center

July 19, 2024   |By

METAIRIE, La.– Abercrombie & Fitch is now open in the main mall across from the food court at Lakeside Shopping Center. The store features a shop-in-shop space for its children’s brand, abercrombie kids. Another family brand, Hollister Co., will open in an adjacent space later this month.

“Lakeside Shopping Center is committed to creating a first-class shopping experience for the entire family and these brands support our mission,” said Erin Graham, the mall’s marketing director. “We are thrilled to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch to Lakeside giving our customers the opportunity to shop for quality apparel and accessories for men, women, teens and children.”

Abercrombie & Fitch sells apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. It operates more than 750 stores under its brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The brand — which traces its origins back to the late 1800s — was popular with teens in the early 2000s and then fell out of fashion in the 2010s before staging a comeback. Abercrombie sales have exceeded Wall Street expectations in recent years.

