ABA Business Law Spring Meeting Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The American Bar Association (ABA) Business Law Spring Meeting will convene in New Orleans April 24-26 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Over 1,000 business lawyers from around the world are anticipated. Business Law Spring Meeting advanced registration is open here for early access to the attendee roster, schedules, and materials.

Over a year ago, ABA Business Law Chair Mac McCoy of Carlton Fields in Tampa, Florida, appointed Lauren Campisi of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Neal Kling of Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert, L.L.C., and Paul Masinter of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. as Co-Chairs of the Business Law Spring Meeting Host Committee.

After many months of meetings, brainstorming, and outreach, this premier event will offer legal professionals the opportunity to choose from over 50 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs with standout speakers and structured sessions to learn, collaborate, and network with managing partners, in-house counsel, judges, and top practitioners from various sectors. In-person registration includes access to social events such as the welcome reception at the Sazerac House, the diversity reception, pro bono happy hour roundtable, first-timer breakfast, and ticketed committee dinners at renowned local restaurants.

- Sponsors -

The Business Law Spring Meeting coincides with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Connect with Industry Leaders

“I would strongly encourage all lawyers in Louisiana to attend this meeting, especially those with practices involving business law,” said David Rieveschl, Partner (Corporate and Business, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Securities Law) at Louisiana-based law firm Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. “This particular meeting will also be a great opportunity to show off our amazing city and make others a little jealous that we get to practice law in a place like New Orleans. ABA meetings are great opportunities to connect and learn with the best and brightest minds in the legal industry.”

The Business Law Spring Meeting will engage and celebrate trailblazers and attendees at all stages of their careers, from renowned thought leaders and experts to C-suite executives, judges, leading academics, government leaders, and other influencers.

Jeannie C. Frey, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel at Christus Health, an international nonprofit health system based in Dallas, says, “I find Business Law events like the Spring Meeting are a great opportunity to build relationships with experienced counsel and others across different areas and practice settings issues directly relevant to the challenges my company faces. I value both the practical wisdom I gain and the networks I can rely on in the future.”

Support for Local Community

- Sponsors -

“The ABA Business Law Section is thrilled and honored to bring its Spring Meeting to New Orleans—one of the world’s greatest cities, rich in culture, history, and resilience,” said McCoy. “By gathering in New Orleans, the Section proudly supports the local economy and vibrant business law community, while offering our members an unforgettable experience that will enrich both their professional and personal lives.” The last Spring Meeting in New Orleans, held in 2017, was a dynamic success.

The Business Law New Orleans Host Committee raised nearly $300,000 for the ABA Business Law Spring Meeting, projected to cost over $1 million and benefit local businesses and the workforce.

“We were thankful and proud to lead the New Orleans Host Committee to have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the event,” said the Co-Chairs. The Committee includes prominent attorneys such as Duris L. Holmes of Deutsch Kerrigan LLP, Juanita P. Kuhner, Executive VP and General Counsel at Hancock Whitney, John Levitske of HKA, and David Rieveschl of Stone Pigman, among others.

Topics Covered

Educational program and session topics will address critical business law topics, including corporate governance, financial services, mergers and acquisitions, and bankruptcy to cybersecurity, data privacy, ethics, and more.

Regulatory and Compliance insights will be covered, including new CFPB rules on digital banking, FDIC insurance coverage amendments, and state legislative impacts on corporations, along with sessions on ethical considerations, writing for courts (with or without AI), and drafting effective M&A agreements.

International sessions will address cross-border challenges such as data security, global employee surveillance, and evolving ESG compliance while specialized topics for niche practices will include human trafficking risk management, ethical issues in distressed companies, and the evolving landscape of consumer bankruptcy.

Cutting-edge legal innovations will be covered with sessions on AI and technology law, data offshoring privacy concerns and AI-powered digital replicas.

Register for the Event

ABA Business Law Section members can register virtually for free, while non-members can join virtually for a fee. Learn more and register here.

About the ABA

The ABA is one of the largest voluntary associations of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. The ABA Business Law Section has over 30,000 members from around the world. Follow the Business Law Section on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram at @ababuslaw, and X.