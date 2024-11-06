AARP Louisiana to Host 10th Annual Caregivers Retreat to Support Family Caregivers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The 10th Annual Caregivers Retreat will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the University Medical Center Conference Room, located at 2000 Canal St., New Orleans, LA. The event is designed to provide family caregivers with essential information, resources, and support to help them navigate the complexities of caregiving.

The day will begin with check-in and a resource fair at 9 a.m., followed by the main program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a lunch provided by Morrison’s, and live music will be performed by Mach V NOLA. AARP Vice President for Caregiving & Health Programs, Bob Stephen, will also be available for interviews.

This event is held in recognition of Caregiver Appreciation Month, a time to honor the vital role caregivers play in the healthcare system. Caregivers often work closely with healthcare professionals and advocate for the needs of their loved ones. The retreat’s presentations aim to educate both family caregivers and hospital staff about the challenges of caregiving and offer valuable resources to help them in their roles.

Registration is required to attend the event, and more information is available at aarp.cventevents.com/event/ccconquer.