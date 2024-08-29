Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

AARP Free Workshop and Coaching for Jobseekers Over 50

August 29, 2024   |By
GETTY IMAGES

SLIDELL — Tri-Parish Works, the workforce development agency serving St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes, is now accepting registration for its next Back to Work 50+ programs.  

Back to Work 50+  at Tri-Parish Works provides coaching for unemployed workers 50 and older so they can build the skills and confidence to compete for high quality jobs in a fast-changing job market.  

Available either in-person in Slidell or online, the free program consists of a one-hour Intro Coaching Session and four two-hour coaching sessions held over a two-week period that teaches a “roadmap” on how to do a job search. Coaching will culminate with employer networking events in Slidell that will enable participants to meet directly with employers from their targeted business sectors. 

- Sponsors -

The next Back to Work 50+ program starts on Sept. 11 for both the Slidell and online workshops.  

Spots are limited. Reserve your seat now by calling (855) 850-2525, or by visiting aarpfoundation.org/register 

Upon registration, you will receive a Confirmation email with the Back to Work 7 Step Checklist attached. The 7 Step Checklist outlines the proven steps that thousands of older workers have used in the Back to Work 50+ program to get new jobs. When you attend the Back to Work 50+ Intro Session you will get a free copy of the Back to Work in 7 Steps Guide 

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter