AARP Free Workshop and Coaching for Jobseekers Over 50

SLIDELL — Tri-Parish Works, the workforce development agency serving St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes, is now accepting registration for its next Back to Work 50+ programs.

Back to Work 50+ at Tri-Parish Works provides coaching for unemployed workers 50 and older so they can build the skills and confidence to compete for high quality jobs in a fast-changing job market.

Available either in-person in Slidell or online, the free program consists of a one-hour Intro Coaching Session and four two-hour coaching sessions held over a two-week period that teaches a “roadmap” on how to do a job search. Coaching will culminate with employer networking events in Slidell that will enable participants to meet directly with employers from their targeted business sectors.

The next Back to Work 50+ program starts on Sept. 11 for both the Slidell and online workshops.

Spots are limited. Reserve your seat now by calling (855) 850-2525, or by visiting aarpfoundation.org/register.

Upon registration, you will receive a Confirmation email with the Back to Work 7 Step Checklist attached. The 7 Step Checklist outlines the proven steps that thousands of older workers have used in the Back to Work 50+ program to get new jobs. When you attend the Back to Work 50+ Intro Session you will get a free copy of the Back to Work in 7 Steps Guide.