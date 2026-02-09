AAFS Brings 4,000 Forensic Professionals to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The 78th Annual Scientific Conference of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) is taking place Feb. 9–14 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Themed “Back to Basics: The Fundamentals of Forensic Science,” AAFS President Joanna Collins will lead nearly 4,000 national and international forensic professionals in exploring the foundational principles that underpin the forensic sciences and their critical role in the pursuit of justice.

The conference will feature more than 1,000 scientific presentations, including 536 oral presentations, 558 poster presentations, 35 workshops, 8 Case Breaks, 3 Deep Dives, and 6 Luncheons. All content relates to the 12 disciplines of forensic science corresponding with AAFS’ membership sections: Anthropology, Criminalistics, Digital & Multimedia Sciences, Engineering & Applied Sciences, Forensic Nursing Science, General, Jurisprudence, Odontology, Pathology/Biology, Psychiatry & Behavioral Science, Questioned Documents, and Toxicology.

“The theme ‘Back to Basics’ reminds us that regardless of technological advances or evolving methodologies, the core principles of forensic science remain constant,” said President Collins. “This conference will reinforce the fundamental practices that ensure accuracy, reliability, and scientific integrity in our field.”

AAFS Conference Programming

The conference will officially open Feb. 11 at 9:00 a.m. following the Feb. 9 – 10 workshops, with an extended Plenary Session examining how the fundamentals of forensic science impact the broader field and its application to justice.

For the first time, the exhibit hall will be known as “The Forensic Exchange,” featuring companies, manufacturers, organizations, and other entities within forensic science industry. The Forensic Exchange will showcase cutting-edge technology and services and will also host the AAFS booth, a game area, an attendee lounge, and food options. To learn more about exhibiting or sponsoring at AAFS 2026, visit the Exhibitor and Sponsor Information page.

Most sessions and presentations are included with conference registration, while workshops and luncheons require separate pre-registration. Workshop fees are $165 for half-day and $300 for full day sessions. Non-conference attendees registering only for workshops will incur an additional registration fee.

Beyond Scientific Programming

Beyond the scientific programming, AAFS 2026 will offer evening events, including tours, receptions, networking opportunities, and mentoring events. With the conference taking place during Mardi Gras season, attendees will have unique opportunities to experience NewOrleans’ cultural festivities. In lieu of a traditional closing party, attendees are encouraged to explore the city’s renowned Mardi Gras celebrations.

The convention center will also feature an AAFS Sales Store with branded merchandise and a bookstore offering materials related to science and the forensic science industry.

For more information about AAFS 2026, including the full meeting program and registration details, visit the conference home page or the program page. Additional information is available at www.aafs.org/adendees.