Glenda McKinley – AAF Bestows Silver Medal Award in New Orleans. Photo by J.R. Thomason.

NEW ORLEANS — On March 6, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) awarded Glenda McKinley, president and founder of GMc+Co. Strategic Communications and founder of McKinley Studios, with the Silver Medal Award. The honor was presented during the 2026 AAF New Orleans ADDY Awards ceremony and was the highest individual recognition announced that evening.

Established in 1959, the AAF Silver Medal Award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advertising industry while advancing creative excellence, professional standards and social responsibility within the community. While the ADDY Awards recognize specific advertising campaigns, the Silver Medal honors career achievement and leadership within the advertising community.

McKinley broke barriers as the first African-American woman to own a full-service, creative ad agency in New Orleans— and quite possibly the youngest. In 2027, her nationally award-winning firm will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

- Sponsors -

McKinley has spent more than four decades shaping the communications landscape in New Orleans and beyond. Through GMc+Co. Strategic Communications, she has helped lead major campaigns and initiatives spanning economic development, tourism, healthcare, and cultural institutions. Her work has consistently combined strategic communications with storytelling rooted in community impact.

In addition to her agency leadership, McKinley founded McKinley Studios, a creative hub dedicated to nurturing local talent and honoring the legacy of her father, legendary New Orleans broadcaster and music promoter Larry McKinley. The studio serves as a platform for recording, storytelling, and workforce development within the city’s creative economy.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Silver Medal Award,” said McKinley. “New Orleans is a city built on creativity, culture, and collaboration. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside extraordinary clients, colleagues, and community leaders who believe in the power of great ideas to move people and make a difference.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Silver Medal Award is presented annually by local chapters of the American Advertising Federation to the industry and community they serve.

About Glenda McKinley

Glenda McKinley is president of GMc+Co. Strategic Communications, an award-winning New Orleans-based agency known for its work in strategic communications, public relations, and brand storytelling. She is also founder of McKinley Studios, a creative and cultural hub supporting artists, musicians, and storytellers while preserving the legacy of her father, Larry McKinley.

About the American Advertising Federation (AAF)

About the American Advertising Federation The American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the nation’s oldest national advertising trade association, representing thousands of advertising professionals and students across the country. The AAF ADDY Awards are the industry’s largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence in advertising.