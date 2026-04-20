Convention/Conference

AACRAO’s 111th Annual Meeting Comes to New Orleans

April 20, 2026   |By
AACRAO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) will host its 111th Annual Meeting, bringing together higher education professionals from around the world. As a leading authority on student admissions, academic records, international education and enrollment management, AACRAO’s Annual Meeting provides a key platform for learning, networking, and professional advancement. The event will feature plenary sessions, breakout sessions, pre-conference workshops, business meetings and opportunities to connect with business partners serving the higher education community.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Daily plenary sessions with thought leaders in higher education
  • More than 270 engaging breakout sessions on timely topics and best practices
  • Professional development, networking, and collaboration opportunities
  • Pre-conference workshops and ticketed luncheons
  • Dedicated expo time with leading vendors and service providers aacrao.org

WHEN

April 19 – 22

WHERE

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.

- Sponsors -

CONNECT

Website: https://www.aacrao.org/events-training/meetings/annual-meeting
Facebook: @AACRAO
Instagram: @AACRAO
LinkedIn: @AACRAO
YouTube: AACRAOVideos

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