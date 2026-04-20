AACRAO’s 111th Annual Meeting Comes to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) will host its 111th Annual Meeting, bringing together higher education professionals from around the world. As a leading authority on student admissions, academic records, international education and enrollment management, AACRAO’s Annual Meeting provides a key platform for learning, networking, and professional advancement. The event will feature plenary sessions, breakout sessions, pre-conference workshops, business meetings and opportunities to connect with business partners serving the higher education community.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Daily plenary sessions with thought leaders in higher education
- More than 270 engaging breakout sessions on timely topics and best practices
- Professional development, networking, and collaboration opportunities
- Pre-conference workshops and ticketed luncheons
- Dedicated expo time with leading vendors and service providers aacrao.org
WHEN
April 19 – 22
WHERE
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.
CONNECT
Website: https://www.aacrao.org/events-training/meetings/annual-meeting
Facebook: @AACRAO
Instagram: @AACRAO
LinkedIn: @AACRAO
YouTube: AACRAOVideos