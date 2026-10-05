A Year of Advocacy: The Chamber at the Table

Advocacy has always been part of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s mission, but over the past year, the Chamber has taken an increasingly active

role in bringing the concerns of the business community directly to the people making decisions that affect the city and the region.

From surveying business owners about permitting challenges to convening elected officials, rebuilding its Governmental Affairs Committee and expanding its government-relations capacity, the Chamber’s advocacy efforts have been focused on one central goal: making sure businesses across Greater New Orleans have a voice at the table.

The work began in July 2025 with a grassroots effort to understand one of the issues businesses had been talking about most: the City of New Orleans’ permitting process.

- Sponsors -

July 2025 | Listening to Businesses

On July 3, the Chamber partnered with member Market Dynamics Research Group Inc. (MDRG) to conduct a survey of businesses that had experience with the city’s permitting process. Chamber Ambassadors took the effort directly to the streets, walking business corridors and going door to door to encourage business owners to participate.

The goal was straightforward: listen first, gather data, and then take the business community’s concerns directly to city leaders.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Chamber compiled the results into a report and presented the findings to the newly elected city administration, providing officials with a clearer picture of the challenges businesses were experiencing.

The effort also created a foundation for continued dialogue. The Chamber has since heard from business leaders thaat improvements under new leadership in the city’s permitting arena are producing noticeable improvements. A press release from the City of New Orleans issued in late September 2026 noted a significant surge in applications for new occupational licenses this year. The report noted that the number of licenses issued in nine months of 2026 is already equal to the combined total of 2024 and 2025 licenses. The City also announced a new Business Permitting Concierge Program to help businesses navigate the permitting process.

“We appreciate the City’s efforts this year to listen to the New Orleans business community and lean into changes that facilitate doing business in New Orleans,” says Sandra Lombana Lindquist, President & CEO of New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

- Sponsors -

September 2025 | Bringing Candidates to the Table

In September, the Chamber hosted “Shaping the Future of Business in New Orleans,” a mayoral forum at the Hotel Monteleone featuring candidates Helena Moreno, Oliver Thomas and Royce Duplessis.

Rather than a traditional campaign event, the forum centered on issues important to the business community and gave candidates an opportunity to discuss their platforms and priorities on issues affecting New Orleans businesses.

November 2025 | Strengthening Government Affairs

The Chamber continued building its advocacy infrastructure in November 2025 by revitalizing its Governmental Affairs Committee and appointing board member Ryan Rodrigue, Senior Vice President at HUB International Gulf South, as chair. The move came as businesses were navigating challenges ranging from workforce and insurance costs to infrastructure and economic development.

“The business and political landscape in New Orleans has changed significantly over the past year, from workforce challenges to insurance costs to infrastructure needs, and our members need a real voice at the table when policy decisions are being made that affect their ability to grow and be successful here,” Rodrigue says.

For Rodrigue, restarting the committee presented an opportunity to approach advocacy more proactively, giving the Chamber a stronger role in helping shape conversations before policy decisions are made.

“We have a moment to build something that’s proactive rather than reactive, and to make sure the Chamber is helping to shape the conversation on the issues that matter most to our members, not just responding after decisions have already been made,” he adds.

That approach is intended to bring the business community’s perspective into broader policy discussions.

“For our members, it means having a unified, credible voice on issues like safety and permitting, workforce development, infrastructure, and economic development, things that directly affect their bottom line and their ability to plan for the future,” Rodrigue says.

Rodrigue says that effective governmental affairs work can help ensure that economic considerations are part of policy discussions and that decisions take into account their potential impact on businesses and the regional economy.

“When the business community is engaged and organized, everyone benefits: more jobs, more investment, and a stronger New Orleans economy overall,” he says.

December 2025 | Keeping the Conversation Going

The Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Dec. 12 brought more than 800 Chamber and community members together for a conversation with keynote panelists Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, City Councilmember-at-Large JP Morrell and incoming Chief Administrative Officer Joe Giarrusso.

For the Chamber, the meeting demonstrated the value of bringing business leaders and government officials together in the same room to have direct conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing New Orleans.

January 2026 | Taking the Message Public

On Jan. 12, Inauguration Day, Chamber President and CEO Sandra Lombana Lindquist added her voice to the public conversation through a letter to the editor published by The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com.

Later that month, the Chamber brought its advocacy and relationship-building efforts to Washington Mardi Gras. The Chamber’s annual reception drew a strong turnout of local leaders and members of the state’s business community.

The reception has become an important part of the Washington Mardi Gras experience for Barrett Conrad, president and CEO of Antares Technology Solutions and a New Orleans Chamber board member. Antares Technology has supported the Chamber’s reception since its inception, and Conrad says the event has continued to grow while maintaining its value as a place to make connections.

“It’s an excellent way to ensure you’ll be at a specific time and place during Washington Mardi Gras, which can be a challenge,” Conrad says. “But it’s also proven to be a great way to connect with people that are two and three degrees out from you. It always makes for better understanding and common cause.”

Conrad says the most valuable conversations are often the ones that continue after Washington Mardi Gras has ended, when connections made during the week can develop into stronger relationships back home.

That connection also reflects the larger role the Chamber sees for its Washington Mardi Gras reception: creating a place where New Orleans can connect with the rest of Louisiana and strengthen relationships that can benefit the entire state.

“Anytime we connect business in New Orleans to other parts of the state, and vice versa, the stronger both will be,” Conrad adds.

The reception’s sponsors over the years have included Antares Technology Solutions, Chalmette Refining/PBF Energy, and the Downtown Development District (DDD).

“The Downtown Development District saw an opportunity to partner with the Chamber on an event that brings together many of the leaders who shape Louisiana’s future,” says Rene Pastorek, Chief Economic Development Officer for the DDD.

For Pastorek and the DDD, that partnership is about more than supporting an event. It is an opportunity to put Downtown New Orleans in front of the people who can help shape its future and turn those connections into conversations about investment, growth and opportunity.

“Washington Mardi Gras is Louisiana’s time to shine in our nation’s capital,” says Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Community Relations Manager with Chalmette Refining/PBF Energy, and New Orleans Chamber Board Chair and Chairman’s Council member.

“This event has evolved into a hot ticket,” Ellison-Frost says. “I’ve personally had meaningful and impactful conversations with our federal delegation at this event. This event showcases the leadership role that New Orleans and its Chamber plays in Louisiana’s business community.”

February 2026 | A Seat at the Table

As the incoming New Orleans city administration began its work, Lindquist was invited to serve on several city transition committees, including the Economic Development Transition Committee, Infrastructure Coordinating Council and subcommittees focused on permitting and communications.

The appointments provided another direct avenue for the Chamber to bring the business community’s perspective into conversations about the city’s future.

April 2026 | Thinking Regionally

The Chamber’s advocacy work expanded beyond New Orleans in April, when it partnered with the Jefferson Chamber to host a joint forum featuring New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

The April 1 event focused on shared priorities including public safety, economic development and infrastructure, as well as opportunities to attract investment and improve quality of life across Southeast Louisiana.

It was the first collaboration of its kind between the two chambers and reflected the growing recognition that many issues affecting businesses do not stop at parish lines.

April also marked the addition of Evan Alvarez, principal of Frontline Strategies, as the Chamber’s Government Relations Consultant. Alvarez focuses on building awareness among public officials about issues facing the Greater New Orleans business community and advocating for policy changes that support economic growth. His experience includes work in former Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and government-relations work in Louisiana.

“We take hundreds of individual voices and turn them into one organized, credible voice that decision-makers actually listen to,” Alvarez says. “What we bring to the table is scale and legitimacy: when one business owner raises a concern, it’s an anecdote, but when the Chamber raises that same concern on behalf of hundreds of members across every industry, it’s a signal that something needs attention.”

For Alvarez, it’s also about making sure every business, regardless of size, has a place in the conversation.

“That collective weight … means small businesses, who are often the ones with the least bandwidth to engage in advocacy, still get heard just as loudly as the big players,” he says. “At the end of the day, our job is to make sure elected officials understand that the decisions they make in Baton Rouge and City Hall have real consequences for real businesses, from the entrepreneur just getting started to the largest employers in the region.”

In his new consulting role with the Chamber, Alvarez serves as an additional resource dedicated to strengthening relationships between the business community and public officials. His role is to help ensure policymakers understand the issues businesses are facing and that the Chamber can advocate effectively for policies that support economic growth.

“The saying, ‘If you aren’t at the table, you’re on the menu’ is one of the truest statements about the government relations and advocacy industry,” Alvarez adds. “Historically, the Chamber has had to work to earn a seat at the decision-making table, and this new role is about making sure we’re there consistently now and in the future.”

May 2026 | Building Relationships

In May, Lindquist partnered with the New Orleans Deputy Mayor of Economic Development to communicate directly with the New Orleans business community through a joint letter and mailing.

The Chamber also continued building bridges among businesses and city leadership through a Chamber After 5 event at Gallier Hall, sponsored by the City of New Orleans. The event brought local business owners and the new city administration together in a less formal setting, creating opportunities for conversations and relationships to develop.

July-August 2026 | Continuing the Conversation

The Chamber’s advocacy work continued through the summer with four Chairman’s Council roundtables, bringing Chamber members and community stakeholders together with City Council members and public safety leaders. Discussions covered infrastructure and public services, government and fiscal priorities, quality of life and population growth, public safety, economic development, affordable housing and homelessness, and small-business inclusion.

The breakfast discussions provided an opportunity for participants to interact directly, exchange perspectives and engage in solutions-focused conversations about issues affecting the community. In-depth discussion across the four meetings included such topics as: infrastructure and public services; government and fiscal priorities; quality of life and population growth, and other quality of life issues, including affordable housing and homelessness; public safety and accountability; and economic development, including discussions about the New Orleans East corridor and small-business inclusion.

August-September 2026 | Improving Communication, Increasing Transparency

Continuing its role as a bridge between the business community and City Hall, the Chamber brought business leaders together for a webinar with Susannah Kirby, Director of the Department of Safety and Permits for the City of New Orleans, to have a candid conversation about the permitting process and the department’s efforts to improve it.

“The Chamber’s webinar created an invaluable space for us to share the progress happening within Safety & Permits and to hear directly from business leaders about their experiences,” Kirby says. “That dialogue helped reinforce our commitment to clearer communication, strengthened transparency, and ongoing process improvements across the department.”

The Chamber’s webinar extended beyond permitting to the broader issue of communication around infrastructure and construction. At the Chamber Board of Directors meeting at Gallier Hall in August, Stephen Nelson, City of New Orleans Deputy CAO for Infrastructure and Director of Public Works introduced the City’s new Infrastructure Coordination Committee (ICC) Dashboard at NOLA.gov/ICC. It is designed to give residents, businesses, utility providers, and city agencies a centralized view of infrastructure work happening across New Orleans. The presentation underscored another recurring theme of the Chamber’s advocacy work: improving communication between government and the business community.

“Coordination between utilities and public agencies on a ‘Super Bowl’ level is a key objective for the Moreno administration,” Nelson says, referring to the high-level coordination that took place when New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX last year. “This tool creates a one-stop location for all our utility and service providers to see where there is upcoming and ongoing work and provides a public-facing tool for residents, businesses and others to be able to see the status, timeline and progress of a project or issue.”

For businesses, that information can be particularly valuable when construction, maintenance or service interruptions affect day-to-day operations.

“Infrastructure affects all residents but can be especially impactful to business owners,” Nelson says. “Whether it’s a water leak, street light outage, or an upcoming mill and overlay or road replacement project, this tool is designed to provide an in-depth look at when and where projects, maintenance activities, and/or traffic interruptions are taking place.”

The dashboard is another example of the kind of practical, accessible information that can help businesses navigate the city while giving residents a clearer understanding of the work happening around them. For the Chamber, it reflects a broader goal of its advocacy work: creating stronger lines of communication between the business community and the people responsible for planning, permitting, and delivering the infrastructure that supports the local economy.

Listening, Connecting and Keeping Business at the Table

Taken together, the New Orleans Chamber’s advocacy efforts over the past year represent a shift from advocacy as a response to individual issues to a more sustained effort to create relationships, gather information and keep the business community at the table.

Whether that means walking the streets to hear directly from business owners, bringing elected officials and business leaders together, participating in city transition committees or expanding the Chamber’s government-relations capacity, the objective remains consistent.

The Chamber’s role is to listen to its members, understand the challenges they face and make sure those concerns are part of the conversation when decisions about the future of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans region are being made.

It is advocacy that starts with listening and continues by keeping the conversation going.