New Orleans School CEOs Speak Out On Funding Settlement

Op-Ed

NEW ORLEANS – “For years, the debate surrounding school tax collection fees has created uncertainty for public schools across New Orleans. What began as litigation over the improper collection of ad valorem tax fees evolved into a broader conversation about how we responsibly fund both city services and public education in a way that is fair, sustainable, and centered on children.

Today, we are grateful that our city has reached a meaningful resolution.

Mayor Helena Moreno, members of the New Orleans City Council, President Eames of the Orleans Parish School Board, members of the Orleans Parish School Board, and Superintendent Fulmore all deserve credit for working collaboratively to settle longstanding disputes regarding school tax collection fees. Their willingness to engage in thoughtful negotiation and ultimately prioritize the long-term interests of students and families deserves recognition.

- Sponsors -

This agreement matters because it protects critical resources for children for years to come.

Public schools cannot improve without financial stability. Teachers, academic intervention programs, transportation, special education services, mental health supports, after-school programming, arts education, and safe school facilities all depend on reliable funding. When uncertainty surrounds the dollars intended for students, schools are forced into difficult decisions that directly impact classrooms and families.

And the stakes for New Orleans students could not be higher than it is right now.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

For the first time in our city’s history, New Orleans achieved a districtwide B rating — up from an F in 2005 and a C just seven years ago. That progress did not happen by accident. It was driven by the hard work of educators, school leaders, families, and students — but it was also supported by a significant influx of federal COVID relief dollars that schools used strategically and responsibly to accelerate student outcomes.

Schools invested in tutoring, intervention programs, staffing supports, mental health services, curriculum, technology, and expanded academic opportunities for students. Those investments mattered, and the results demonstrated what is possible when schools serving high-poverty communities are fully resourced.

Now, many of those federal dollars have expired.

- Sponsors -

At the same time, schools continue to face rising costs associated with insurance, employee benefits, transportation, and student support services. Across the country, districts are grappling with how to sustain academic gains while operating with fewer resources.

That is why this settlement is so important.

The agreement acknowledges a simple but critical principle: school tax dollars are intended first and foremost to educate children. By resolving the dispute surrounding improperly collected ad valorem fees and establishing a more reasonable and sustainable sales tax collection fee structure moving forward, city and school leaders have created greater financial predictability for schools across New Orleans.

Just as importantly, they did so while recognizing that strong schools and a strong city are interconnected.

Families choose communities based in part on the quality of schools. Employers consider educational opportunities when attracting talent. Vibrant neighborhoods depend on thriving public schools, and thriving schools depend on a healthy city. This agreement reflects an understanding that schools and city government are not opposing interests — we are partners in building the future of New Orleans.

The process to reach this point was not always easy. There were years of litigation, frustration, and disagreement. But ultimately, leaders across multiple governing bodies chose collaboration over prolonged conflict and long-term stability over short-term wins.

That deserves appreciation.

At a time when many communities across the country are struggling with polarization and division, New Orleans demonstrated that difficult issues can still be resolved through dialogue, compromise, and a shared commitment to the public good.

Protecting public education funding is not abstract policy. It is about whether schools can retain excellent teachers, provide intervention for struggling readers, support students with disabilities, maintain enrichment opportunities, and continue building on the historic academic gains our city has achieved.

Every dollar matters.

We are hopeful that this settlement allows all parties to move forward with renewed focus on what matters most: ensuring every child in New Orleans has access to a high-quality public education and the opportunities that come with it.

There is still important work ahead. But this agreement provides a stronger foundation for stability, collaboration, and continued progress.

For that, we are grateful.

Most importantly, New Orleans students will benefit from leaders who chose partnership and resolution over prolonged conflict. That is something worth celebrating.”

By Sabrina Pence, Chief Executive Officer at FirstLine Schools; Rhonda Kalifey-Aluise, Chief Executive Officer of KIPP New Orleans Schools; and Tanya Bryant, Chief Executive Officer at ReNEW Schools.