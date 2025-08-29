After years of working as a designer and a consultant in the contract interiors industry, Kris Van Dierendonck decided to open KV Workspace in 2005.

“I saw a real need for a firm that could combine deep industry expertise with a client-centered approach,” she said. “Founding KV Workspace allowed me to bring together my passion for design, my commitment to service and my belief in building strong, collaborative relationships with every client.”

Through KV Workspace, Van Dierendonck provides furnishings and thoughtful, integrated solutions for her clients and their construction teams.

“Contract furniture is diverse and intricate,” she said. “Each market segment has its own unique set of rules and conditions that are critical to our clients’ success — and ours. I am very involved in almost every project and aspect of our organization. I am also blessed to have the most fantastic team of engaged, smart, fun, caring people.”

What makes KV Workspace unique is the combination of experience, especially with healthcare organization, personalized service and an unwavering commitment to creating spaces that work for the people who use them.

“Our team is involved from the earliest planning phases to the final installation,” said Van Dierendonck. “Much of what we do is educate our clients on trends and innovations in the contract furniture industry. Most people don’t know what options are available to them or how to apply these concepts and ideas.”

The company was previously located at 801 Baronne St. and recently moved into its new showroom at 612 Andrew Higgins Blvd.

“We were outgrowing the space, and, at the same time, the building was sold to a new owner who had different plans for the site,” said Van Dierendonck.

In the new and larger showroom, Van Dierendonck is not only able to highlight the company’s design capabilities in a much better way, but she is also able to showcase more high-end commercial furnishings from top suppliers. She works with 20 manufacturers through her partnership with (and as the authorized dealer for) Haworth in Louisiana, as well as 80 additional furniture manufacturers, to provide the best options available. Some of these include Cassina, Cappellini, Krug, Mien and Richelieu.

Before moving into the new showroom, Van Dierendonck and Donna Trotter, senior designer at KV Workspace — along with the rest of the KV Workspace team — needed to do some light remodeling. In fact, they only had to enclose one entrance to make it a private office.

“We [also] began discussing what pieces we wanted to showcase, and that’s when I started the space-planning process,” said Trotter. “After several iterations, [we chose] a final layout and then we explored our color palette options through numerous renderings and finalized finishes. At that point, I shifted gears into the specification phase in preparation of ordering. For final touches, [we selected] decorative lamps and accessories to complete our vision of the NOLA showroom.”

The expansive, open showroom now features a comfortable waiting area, a conference room, collaborative work zones and private desks. The KV Workspace team also incorporated a custom-designed kitchenette area with storage and work surfaces (all built out with furniture and shelving pieces) to use for daily tasks and entertaining.

“By utilizing our space-planning expertise, we made the most out of every inch,” said Van Dierendonck.

For the interiors, Van Dierendonck wanted a fresh and welcoming office where she and her team could not only meet with clients one-on-one and work with designers on projects, but also where they could show specific pieces to clients, make presentations and entertain.

“We wanted to show a variety of materials, finishes and colors we can work with, while keeping the space feeling cohesive and organized,” said Trotter. “We did so by pairing pieces that work well together but also are strong on their own to make a statement.”

Pleased with the outcome, Van Dierendonck said the showroom now features a mix of lounge, collaborative, meeting and office space that has a relaxed but refined feel.

“With a variety of bright colors and wood tones, it helps to make the space feel light and fresh, while also warm and inviting,” she noted.

Meanwhile, floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of natural light, and the building’s original elements (like high ceilings, plaster walls and flared mushroom columns) lend a beautiful aesthetic and speak to the historic building’s past.

“The large windows and street views of Downtown help to make for a well-lit and gorgeous space, connecting us to the city,” noted Trotter.

The new showroom opened this summer, featuring a mix of transitional and contemporary pieces and design all showcasing the endless options that the firm has on offer to make a space work beautifully. Trotter added that the team is happy to schedule tours of the new showroom as well as host events.

“We are about to acquire additional space,” said Van Dierendonck, “so [there will be] more to come soon.”

KV Workspace

612 Andrew Higgins Blvd. Ste. 1002A

kvworkspace.com // FB: @kvworkspace // IG: @kvworkspace

Quick Look

Number of Years in Operation: 20

Style of Architecture: Historic

Square Footage: 1,500 square feet of space on the first floor with an additional 10,000 square feet of Haworth furniture at Scale Workspace, located on the second floor of the building

Number of Employees: 12

Person in Charge: Kris Van Dierendonck

Architecture: Woodward Design + Build (original building renovation)

Architect: Lisa Quarls, Woodward Design + Build

Interior Décor: Transitional/Contemporary

Interior Design: Donna Trotter, KV Workspace

Furnishings: Haworth