A Look at Ticket Prices and Trends for New Orleans Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS – As football fans across the country gear up for Super Bowl LIX and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off in New Orleans, ticket prices are reflecting the high demand for what is arguably the most anticipated sports event of the year. Gametime, a leading platform for last-minute ticket purchases, has released updated pricing for seats at the big game, offering insight into trends over the years.

Current Ticket Prices

For this year’s Super Bowl, the lowest-priced seats—commonly referred to as “get-in” seats—are priced at $7,479 per ticket, inclusive of all taxes and fees. Premium tickets, offering the best views and amenities, are commanding a staggering $56,409 per ticket. These figures underscore the exclusivity and high value associated with attending the championship in person.

Historical Comparisons

To better understand this year’s pricing, it’s worth comparing ticket costs from recent Super Bowls. For Super Bowl LVIII (Chiefs vs. 49ers), last year’s lowest-priced seats were listed at $8,764 each shortly before the game, with top-tier tickets selling for $37,620 apiece.

For Super Bowl LVII (Chiefs vs. Eagles) two years ago, entry-level tickets started at $6,264 each, while premium seats reached $33,042 each. That means the last two years alone have seen premium ticket prices increase by a whopping $23,367.

The SportsRush, a digital sports media organization founded in 2016, has noted that in 1967, tickets for the inaugural Super Bowl were priced at $10, which, when adjusted for inflation, equates to approximately $90 today.

This demonstrates that, despite the enormous increase in pricing, demand for attending the Super Bowl in person remains robust. The slight decrease in the lowest-priced tickets compared to last year is good at least for those able to afford the “get-in” seats.

The sharp increase in premium ticket prices, from $37,620 last year to $56,409 this year, highlights growing demand for high-end experiences across various sports. Fans are increasingly willing to pay a premium for exclusive amenities and prime seating.

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches in just two weeks, the Chiefs and Eagles will undoubtedly deliver a great experience for those lucky enough to secure tickets. Whether witnessing the action from the stands or following along from home, football fans everywhere recognize that this is a premier live event.