A Collective Effort

As much as New Orleans serves as the cultural and economic ‘face’ of South Louisiana, its stature as such is entirely dependent on the vital, unique, and beneficial attributes found in its neighboring parishes.

The industrial heft found in the River Parishes – St. Charles, St. James and St. John – forged from the region’s greatest economic chess piece, the Mississippi River.

The quaint lifestyle, abundant space for growth and development, plus the advantageous logistical framework of St. Tammany, Washington, and Tangipahoa Parishes on the Northshore.

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The thriving energy sector of St. Bernard Parish. The multi-generational cultural significance of the seafood industry in Plaquemines Parish. The residential diversity and suburban affordability of Jefferson Parish.

Collectively, as a hub for economic development, the Greater New Orleans region has a lot to offer…when local leaders and civic advocates all pull the rope in the same direction.

With plenty of credible data and analytics supporting the “economic attractiveness” of a unified region willing to work together in finding interparish solutions for established and prospective businesses, the 10 parish presidents (mayor in Orleans Parish’s case) have recently opened lines of communication in hopes of blurring local political/geographic borders and deleting long-standing parochial mindsets.

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“When you have a collective vision, there’s so much that can be accomplished and, yes, that sounds very ‘Pollyanna’ but there’s a truth to it,” Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng said. “Because we’ve seen what not having it does. It gums up the system. But when you’re house is in order, it’s more inviting for outside business to come into the fold.”

In January 2026, several local parish presidents attended the inauguration of New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno (note: Orleans Parish does not have a parish president), where the seedlings of adopting a newfound spirit of “regionalism” were first planted, and then sprouted a month later at a dinner attended by every local parish leader along with economic advocacy groups from those same parishes.

“There were so many items that I call “low-hanging fruit” – opportunities for collaboration that would benefit the people of New Orleans – and all it took was picking up the phone,” Mayor Moreno said. “Again, transportation, public safety, economic development – it all crosses parishes and affects people across the region. It turns out when you reach out, when you open your hand and join with others in collaboration, people around the region show you that New Orleans has so many fans and supporters. People across our region want us to succeed and I believe that we should be in direct conversation with them to achieve our joint goals.”

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For instance, in Jefferson Parish – where “new” economic development is restricted because of natural geographic barriers (Mississippi River, Lake Pontchartrain) and existing commercial/residency density, President Lee Sheng and staff have found creative ways to drum-up new business. Home to an expansive multi-sport recreation facility catalog, Jefferson Parish has aggressively (and successfully) promoted itself as a youth sports tourism hub.

But in these pitches to regional and national leagues and tournaments, Jefferson Parish doesn’t advertise “Jefferson Parish” as the host, but rather the “New Orleans region” as the host, and goes out of its way to push and promote the unique and enticing aspects of neighboring parishes – restaurants, accommodations, attractions, etc. – to land these youth sports events.

Another example of local leaders coming together and supporting a specific project that will benefit the entire region in parish-specific ways occurred in March 2026 when Mayor Moreno and her nine parish contemporaries attended a press conference announcing New Orleans International Airport’s 20-year Master Plan. The long-term strategic vision – which consists of facility additions and infrastructure improvements to meet the demands of increased travel volume – was made possible, in part, thanks to the alignment of leaders around the greater New Orleans region.

“It’s about one parish complementing another,” St. Charles president Matthew Jewell said. Here, we have the land, the river, the existing multi-modal infrastructure to accommodate any and every manufacturing footprint imaginable.

“But while the ‘hands-on work’ happens here, a lot of these international companies want to have an executive presence headquartered in a known financial center. Well, we don’t have that in St. Charles, but we have that just to the east of us. So that’s a benefit and just goes to show when we can pool together the strengths and resources of the entire region, one parish doesn’t win. We all win.”

Beyond rallying together, sharing assets, and finding solutions to meet the needs of businesses, parish leaders are also beginning to exchange ideas, share best practices, and even inviting representatives from other parishes to observe the re-imaging/re-sculpting of compliance and procedural steps required of industries, such as zoning, planning and permitting.

“Though they have a purpose, in a lot of ways these (parish lines) are imaginary lines. Lives, livelihoods, and commerce don’t stop at a parish line,” GNO Inc.’s Matt Wolfe said. “Everyone benefits when we bring our collective puzzle pieces together and make them fit.

“When you look at metro markets that are doing well, this is their blueprint – unified as a region, rather than representing one sliver of your entire pie.”

“Collaboration and regionalism create a stronger Louisiana, where we all win. When parishes and municipalities align around infrastructure, the workforce and economic growth, we create better opportunities for business investment, jobs and long-term prosperity for everyone in the region.”

– St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper

“As communication and face-to-face interaction among parish presidents has expanded, we’ve had meaningful conversations about shared concerns such as roads and bridges, workforce needs, housing, drainage, and long-term economic opportunities. Those discussions have helped create stronger partnerships, better coordination, and a greater understanding of how we can support one another. At the end of the day, regional cooperation is simply about building relationships and working together when it makes sense to improve opportunities for our citizens and strengthen our communities.”

– Washington Parish President Ryan Seal

“One of the biggest things that’s come from stronger communication between parish leaders is realizing just how many common concerns we all share. Infrastructure, transportation, insurance costs, workforce development, permitting, drainage and flood protection, and attracting new investment are issues affecting every parish in one way or another. The ongoing communication between parish presidents has created a real network where ideas and information are constantly being shared. Sometimes it’s formal meetings, and sometimes it’s as simple as a phone call or group text. That level of communication has been an extremely valuable resource, allowing us to learn from each other, identify common goals, and work together toward solutions that benefit not just one parish, but the entire region.”

– St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes

“A regional mindset unlocks a larger, more competitive economic footprint — attracting employers, workforce, and investment that no single parish could secure alone. When the region wins, every parish wins, because jobs, infrastructure, and prosperity don’t stop at parish lines.”

– Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miiller

“When we approach economic development as a region instead of as individual parishes competing against one another, we create a stronger and more compelling case for investment. As parish leaders, we’ve realized a lot of the challenges we face are the same across the board. Whether it’s infrastructure, workforce development, housing, or coastal issues, none of those stop at parish lines. The more we communicate and work together, the easier it becomes to share ideas, coordinate efforts, and find practical solutions that benefit the entire region instead of just one community.”

– St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne

“A collective regional approach multiplies economic strength, widens access to opportunity and lays the groundwork for a workforce pipeline built to last.”

– Plaquemines Parish President Keith Hinkley

“Economic development does not stop at parish lines. When we approach growth regionally, we strengthen our ability to compete for investment, talent, infrastructure, and opportunity. A regional mindset allows us to leverage each parish’s strengths while presenting the greater New Orleans area as a connected, competitive, and forward-looking region. Collaboration also creates consistency and stronger relationships, which is important for businesses making long-term investment decisions.

– St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard