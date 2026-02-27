A Better St. Claude Avenue is Coming

I grew up in New Orleans, shaped by both the city’s culture and its infrastructure. My father — a Tulane-educated engineer who worked internationally with USAID and later served as parish engineer for St. Bernard Parish — often brought discussions of roads and development to our dinner table.

When our family moved to Violet, traveling down St. Bernard Highway through the Lower Ninth Ward, across the bridge, and onto St. Claude Avenue became part of my daily life and family discussions. Crossing the train tracks and moving through the rhythm of the Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods, I developed a lifelong connection to this corridor.

This area of the city has been part of my life for half a century, and today I am honored to serve on the board of the new Bywater-Marigny Business Organization (ByMBO) and as a business owner at Studio Shakti on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny. Here, I collaborate with local entrepreneurs who pour creativity and care into building a vibrant, resilient and economically thriving neighborhood.

Seven months ago, local business owners and residents formed ByMBO to address the corridor’s challenges. The organization unites businesses, fosters community involvement and advocates for responsible, sustainable development. At its core, ByMBO believes revitalization works best when shaped by the people who live, work and create here every day.

Historically, St. Claude Avenue was a main commercial street through the Marigny, St. Roch and Bywater neighborhoods, supporting shops, markets and services for residents. Streetcar service operated along the corridor from 1926 until 1949, connecting these neighborhoods and anchoring local commerce. Like in much of New Orleans, as cars became dominant in the mid‑20th century the streetcar was replaced by buses. In 2016, however, the Rampart–St. Claude Streetcar Line restored rail service, reconnecting the corridor and reinforcing its role as a vibrant neighborhood artery.

These neighborhoods developed alongside riverfront, rail and port-related commerce that shaped New Orleans’ working-class economy, fostering artisans, merchants and small businesses. Over time, car culture and industrialization transformed St. Claude into a fast, state-managed roadway that prioritized traffic over safety and local commerce.

Today, while the corridor remains home to galleries, music venues, restaurants, bars and community spaces, safety hazards and fragmented oversight have slowed its full economic recovery.

On January 10, 2026, ByMBO launched SPARK: Light Up St. Claude, celebrating the corridor’s creativity and reintroducing it as a place of possibility, safety and shared ownership. The event featured two large-scale light installations and an evening of programming that welcomed hundreds of attendees, including volunteers, artisans, business owners and community advocates. SPARK also helps build awareness through ongoing community outreach, connecting neighbors and stakeholders to ByMBO’s work, and encouraging continued engagement.

While several organizations and government entities already have master plans, ByMBO’s goal is to continue collaborations and identify where additional advocacy, support and community input are needed. These efforts — including community conversations, planning and funding — lay the groundwork for a unified, resident-led master plan developed alongside neighborhood associations, city leadership, artists, planners and funders.

ByMBO’s vision goes beyond beautification, addressing safety, walkability, bike infrastructure, economic development and cultural identity. We aim to position St. Claude as a model for equitable revitalization alongside corridors like Magazine Street, Freret Street and Canal Street. By centering small businesses and community voices, ByMBO bridges the gaps left by past underfunded plans and supports a stronger path forward.

St. Claude is already a destination, home to long-time residents, musicians, artists, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who give the corridor its soul. ByMBO seeks to support and amplify ongoing efforts by fostering coordinated visibility, community input and investment aligned with local values. This approach shows that when revitalization is rooted in grassroots collaboration, creativity and shared stewardship, it can strengthen safety, bolster local economies and help the corridor realize its full potential.

Community involvement is key. ByMBO welcomes neighbors, businesses, advocates and community organizations to join the conversation, offer perspectives and help shape St. Claude Avenue’s future. Even small contributions — sharing ideas or supporting projects — can make a lasting difference in creating a vibrant, safe and thriving corridor.

Karla Marie Cochran is the founder and CEO of Studio Shakti, editor at InTheSpotlight504, and a board member and PR/community outreach volunteer for ByMBO. She has built a 26-year career helping businesses and organizations gain visibility and grow through her work in strategic planning, marketing and fundraising. She can be reached at karlamarie@studioshaktinola.com.