National Opioid Organization Announces New Board Member

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Generation O: The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children proudly announces Dr. Lauren Hernandez, COO of NuWell Medicine, as its newest Board of Directors member. Led by caregivers nationwide like Cammy Livingston Aaron, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships, this national movement fights for over 600,000 opioid-exposed children and counting. Fresh from the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit (April 21–24, Nashville), their advocacy is gaining momentum.

Louisiana ranks 49th in child health, but Hernandez and Aaron are defying the odds. Hernandez, a pediatrician and mother of three, brings expertise from Reformative Medicine™ (www.reformativemedicine.com), where she pioneered the KidsWell Program—using genetic testing and metabolic panels to protect children early (www.drlaurenhernandez.com). “Our children’s health shapes tomorrow,” she says. Her work aligns with the JAMA OBOE study, showing opioid-exposed newborns have smaller brain volumes—a crisis affecting at least 58 babies born daily.

At the Summit, Generation O secured a pivotal meeting with Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the “National Institute on Drug Abuse” (NIDA). RFK Jr.’s speech heightened national focus on the opioid epidemic, amplifying Generation O’s mission alongside other high-profile attendees. “Louisiana moms know the stakes,” says Aaron. “We’re pushing for opioid settlement funds to protect our kids’ futures, and our state could set the national standard.”

With $50 billion in opioid settlements nationwide, Generation O insists kids deserve a share. “Dr. Hernandez’s expertise fuels our fight,” says CEO Lenette Serlo. Backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its Healthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) study, this movement is poised for national impact.

Founded by foster and adoptive moms who were told there were “no long-term effects” of opioid use in utero, Generation O urges states to act now. Over 600,000 opioid-exposed children—the unheard and unseen victims of this epidemic—need settlement funds to change their future. Invest in these kids to reshape the opioid crisis.

More Info: Reformative Medicine – www.reformativemedicine.com | Dr. Lauren Hernandez – www.drlaurenhernandez.com

Study Link: JAMA OBOE Study