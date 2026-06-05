9th Ward Stadium Lands Raising Cane’s, LCMC Deals

NEW ORLEANS — 9th Ward Stadium Inc. has announced two landmark partnerships that will help bring the long-envisioned 9th Ward Stadium project to life. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has been named the official stadium partner, while LCMC Health has secured naming rights to the playing surface, which will be known as the Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field.

Together, the partnerships represent a major milestone for the nonprofit organization and provide significant momentum as the project advances toward construction of a modern, multi-use athletic complex in the Upper 9th Ward/Desire community. The facility is designed to expand access to quality athletic space for NOLA Public Schools’ students while serving as a hub for community activity, wellness, and neighborhood pride.

“On behalf of the 9th Ward Stadium Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome both Raising Cane’s and LCMC Health as founding partners of this transformational project,” said Arnie D. Fielkow, Chairman of 9th Ward Stadium, Inc. “These organizations are investing in far more than a stadium. They are investing in young people, families, and the future of New Orleans. Raising Cane’s and LCMC Health have each demonstrated a deep commitment to strengthening our community, and we are grateful for their belief in this vision and their partnership in helping make it a reality.”

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New 9th Ward Stadium Plans Take Shape

The new facility will feature Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field, an artificial turf playing surface surrounded by grandstand seating for approximately 3,700 spectators, along with a press box, scoreboard, locker rooms, concessions, restrooms, parking, and landscaped grass berms. The stadium will serve as the anchor home for George Washington Carver High School while remaining available to high schools and middle schools throughout NOLA Public Schools.

“We’re proud to be the official stadium partner for Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field. This stadium will be life-enhancing for so many young athletes and families and will help stimulate economic growth within the area as it brings people in town for games and events. Sports had a profound impact on me as I grew up and I think it’s important for youth to be involved in sports and have access to the incredible coaches and mentors sports provide as they learn leadership, discipline and the importance of team work,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “I was born in New Orleans and raised in Baton Rouge, where I also raised my family and built my Chicken Finger business, Raising Cane’s. I always say, it’s not about what you make, it’s about what you give; and supporting the state of Louisiana and our local Communities is important to me. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact this stadium has on young athletes, their families, and the Community at large.”

The partnerships reflect a shared commitment to supporting youth development, education, health, and community investment. By combining resources and leadership, Raising Cane’s and LCMC Health are helping create a lasting asset that will serve students and residents for generations to come.

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“LCMC Health is proud to partner in a project that reflects our commitment to building healthier communities. Health extends far beyond the walls of a hospital. It begins with access to safe spaces, opportunities for physical activity, strong schools, and community connections,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field will serve as a place where young people can develop not only as athletes, but as leaders and teammates. We are honored to support a project that will create lasting benefits for students, families, and neighborhoods across New Orleans.”

9th Ward Stadium Inc. was formed by a group of local leaders committed to creating lasting opportunities for youth and strengthening neighborhood infrastructure through athletics and recreation. Board members include Arnie Fielkow, former New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and New Orleans City Council President; Mark Ripple, retired Principal of Eskew Dumez Ripple Architects; Stacy Martin, President and Chief External Affairs Officer for Collegiate Academies; Roy A. Glapion, PE, retired Vice President and Member of The Beta Group/Geotechnical and Construction Materials Testing Laboratory and former NORD Commission Chairman; Darryl D. Berger, Founder and Chairman of The Berger Company; Wilbert Thomas Sr., 9th Ward community leader; Ann Duplessis, former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of the RTA; Bobby Garon, attorney and former Chair of the NORD Foundation; Deuce McAllister, former New Orleans Saints running back; William H. Hines, New Orleans Corporate Managing Partner of Jones Walker LLP; and Austin Badon, former Louisiana State Representative and former First City Court Clerk of Orleans Parish.

“The 9th Ward Stadium is about far more than football. It is an investment in opportunity, pride, health, and the future of our young people. Every student deserves access to facilities that reflect their potential and support their success,” Stacy Martin, President and Chief External Affairs Officer for Collegiate Academies. “We are grateful to Raising Cane’s and LCMC Health for helping make this vision a reality through their investment in New Orleans youth. Their partnership will create lasting opportunities for students at George Washington Carver High School and across Orleans Parish. While the stadium is a major milestone, fundraising efforts will continue to support the future track and field complex, further expanding opportunities for student athletes and the community. This project demonstrates what is possible when organizations come together to invest in the next generation.”

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Fundraising efforts will continue for a future track and field complex that will be constructed adjacent to the stadium.

TKTMJ Inc. has been selected as the general contractor and future project milestones include the selection and approval of a stadium operator to manage the facility.

“The development of this stadium represents a significant investment in the future of Orleans Parish students. Access to high quality athletic facilities contributes to student engagement, school pride, teamwork, and personal development,” said Orleans Parish School Board President Leila Jacobs Earnes. “We are grateful to Raising Cane’s, LCMC Health, and the leadership of 9th Ward Stadium for their commitment to creating opportunities for our students. This facility will be an important resource for schools throughout our district and a source of pride for the entire community.”