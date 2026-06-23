9th Ward Stadium Breaks Ground With Legacy Campaign

NEW ORLEANS — A groundbreaking ceremony on June 22 marked the start of construction on Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field. Community leaders, elected officials, educators, students and supporters gathered to celebrate the project, which is envisioned as an athletic and community resource for New Orleans youth for generations to come.

Located in the Upper Ninth Ward/Desire neighborhood, the new stadium will provide a first-class home for student-athletes while creating a year-round destination for “community events, wellness activities, and neighborhood pride,” organizers said. The project represents years of planning and collaboration among civic leaders, educators, community advocates, and private-sector partners committed to expanding opportunities for young people throughout Orleans Parish.

“Today is more than the start of construction. It is the realization of a vision that has been years in the making,” said Arnie D. Fielkow, Chairman of 9th Ward Stadium, Inc. “This facility represents opportunity, investment, and belief in the future of our young people. We are building a place where students can compete, grow, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Through our new brick campaign, every member of the community now has an opportunity to leave a lasting mark on this project.”

The stadium will feature an artificial turf field, grandstand seating for approximately 3,700 spectators, a press box, scoreboard, locker rooms, concessions, restrooms, parking, and landscaped gathering areas. The facility will serve as the anchor home field for George Washington Carver High School while remaining available to schools throughout NOLA Public Schools.

“We’re proud to be the official stadium partner for Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field and are so appreciative of all the Community leaders, residents, and businesses who have played a part in bringing this dream to life. I always say, ’Nothing ever happens unless someone pursues a vision fanatically,’ and this stadium is living proof of the passion and dedication of so many people who want the best for this Community and its kids,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “Sports played a huge role in my life growing up and taught me many lessons that carried over into my life today including the importance of leadership, teamwork, hard work, and always getting up after you’ve been knocked down. The kids who play here at this stadium will learn those same life lessons for decades to come and I have no doubt that this stadium will be life-enhancing not only for students, but for parents, families and the entire Community as a whole. I’m proud to be a small part of that journey and can’t wait to hear the amazing stories from kids who got their start right here at this stadium.”

“At LCMC Health, we are committed to creating a culture of wellness, and we know that begins in our neighborhoods, schools, and community spaces,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “This facility will promote physical activity, connection, and opportunities for young people throughout New Orleans, and we are proud to support a project that will deliver lasting benefits for students and families for generations to come.”

9th Ward Stadium Legacy Campaign – Leaving a Lasting Mark

The groundbreaking also marked the official launch of the “Leave Your Legacy at Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium” Brick Campaign, a community fundraising initiative that allows supporters to become a permanent part of the stadium’s history.

The newly launched brick campaign aims to sell its first 1,000 commemorative bricks during Phase I. Individuals, families, alumni, businesses, athletic teams, graduating classes, and community organizations can purchase personalized engraved bricks that will become part of the stadium’s permanent landscape.

Each brick will be available for $150 and will feature custom engraving recognizing supporters and their connection to the community. The initiative is designed to create a lasting tribute to the people, schools, and organizations that have shaped the Ninth Ward while helping support future enhancements to the facility.

“The stadium belongs to this community, and the brick campaign provides a meaningful way for people to become part of its story,” said Stacy Martin, President and Chief External Affairs Officer of Collegiate Academies and member of the 9th Ward Stadium Board. “Whether you’re a former athlete, an alumnus, a neighborhood resident, or someone who simply believes in investing in young people, this campaign allows you to leave a permanent legacy while supporting future generations.”

The brick campaign is being administered through a partnership with Polar Engraving and is now open for public participation. Supporters can purchase bricks through the official campaign website beginning immediately.

Fundraising efforts will continue beyond the stadium project to support the future development of an adjacent track-and-field complex, expanding athletic opportunities for students.