9th Annual New Orleans Jazz Museum Improv Gala

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host its ninth annual Improvisations Gala on Dec. 5, transforming the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue into a holiday-themed celebration featuring live music, cuisine, cocktails and exhibits. Presented by The Herb Alpert Foundation, the fundraiser will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. and will also mark the debut of the museum’s new stage and revitalized grounds, funded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

This year’s theme, Winter Lights, will bring shimmering lights, frosted elegance, midcentury modern fashion, holiday-inspired art and New Orleans culture together for an evening celebrating the city’s musical heritage.

The annual fundraiser supports the museum’s educational programs and initiatives, helping preserve the history of jazz while supporting the musicians, students and educators who carry its legacy forward.

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Jazz Museum Online Auction and Fundraising Activities

The museum’s online auction opened Nov. 2, offering experiences and items to support museum programming.

Among the offerings are a getaway at The Chloe boutique hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a Louisiana crawfish boil experience for six at Clesi’s Seafood & Catering and a self-guided tour for 10 of the New Orleans Storyville Museum.

Additional experiences, artwork and other items will be added daily until the auction closes at noon Dec. 8. Supporters can register and browse the offerings at https://www.32auctions.com/ImprovGala2026.

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The gala will also feature its Treasure Chest Key Challenge, giving participants an opportunity to win a 10-karat yellow gold diamond tennis bracelet featuring approximately 4 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds. The bracelet, valued at $4,500, is provided by French Quarter jeweler Joey DiFatta.

Keys cost $50 each. Those purchased before noon Dec. 1 at https://bit.ly/2026improvgala will also provide an opportunity to win two patron tickets to the 2028 Improvisations Gala.

Gala Entertainment and Special Performances

The evening will begin with a preview party for patrons and sponsors from 7 to 8 p.m., featuring the River Eckert Band, passed hors d’oeuvres by Messina’s Catering & Events, craft cocktails and early access to the museum grounds. Patron tickets are $300 each and include admission to the gala.

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From 8 to 11 p.m., general admission guests will have access to performances by New Orleans and international musicians, including Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Cha Wa, the Danny Barker All-Stars featuring Detroit Brooks, Mark Brooks, Freddie Lonzo, Herlin Riley, Greg Stafford and Dr. Michael White, the Masakowski Family Trio, Taipei Jazz Orchestra of Taiwan, Mikayla Braun Duo and the Treme-Lafitte Brass Band.

The evening will conclude with a performance by The Soul Rebels, presented by Le Bon Temps Roule, featuring special guests Big Freedia, Fred Wesley, James Andrews, George Brown and Corey Henry.

Throughout the gala, guests will also experience performances and second lines featuring the NOLA Chorus Girls, Kit Harris & N’Awlins D’Awlins Baby Dolls, Big Queen Mary K. Stevenson & The Original Wild Tchoupitoulas, Ritmeaux Krewe, NOLA Lolas and other New Orleans artists and performers.

General admission tickets are $150 each and include access to the gala from 8 to 11 p.m., excluding the VIP Experience. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2026improvgala.

Top-level sponsors will also have access to the preview party and an exclusive VIP Experience throughout the evening, featuring a dedicated bar, lounge seating, desserts by la Madeleine, access to the gala buffet and other amenities.

Supporting Jazz Education and Preservation

Beyond the evening’s entertainment, the Improvisations Gala serves as an annual fundraiser for the New Orleans Jazz Museum’s educational programs and initiatives.

Proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships and fundraising activities support efforts to preserve jazz history, provide educational opportunities and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the music.

The event also provides a showcase for the creativity, innovation and improvisational spirit that continue to define New Orleans’ musical culture.

This year’s gala will introduce visitors to the museum’s new stage and revitalized grounds, improvements funded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Gala Leadership and Sponsors

The 2026 Improvisations Gala Committee is chaired by Val Grubb, Valerie Landry and Stacey Messina. Honorary co-chairs include Herb Alpert, Jon Batiste, John Goodman, Arthel Neville and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

In addition to presenting sponsor The Herb Alpert Foundation, current sponsors include Adkerson Family Foundation, Angel Wings Foundation New Orleans, The Artist CLEO, Anne Atkinson, AOS Interior Environment, The Berger Company Inc., Chip Blondeau, Bryan Subaru, Chill Zone, Coca-Cola, Bo and Dana Cooper, Crescent Crown, Gulf Coast Bank, Deep Fried Advertising, Delta Personnel, William H. Donner Foundation, Element, Ferrand Cognac, Folger’s, Pam Davis Friedler, Jeremy & Patricia Gelbwaks, Giacona Corporation, Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC, Nate & Priscilla Gordon Foundation, Val Grubb Leadership Development Consultant, Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Hotel de la Monnaie, la Madeleine, Casey Lipscomb, Loyola University New Orleans College of Music & Media, The Lupin Foundation, Carl Mack Presents, Messina’s Catering & Events, New Orleans Chamber, New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Storyville Museum, Omega Production Resources, PSBM, Premium Parking, Presson Productions, Provosty & Gankendorff LLC, Glenda Ribelin, Eduardo Rodriguez, MD, Nuria Rowley, Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University, VenueApp, Julia & Cedric Walker, Cathryn Whitney and Lance Zaal.

New Orleans Jazz Museum said additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Numerous media and museum partners are also supporting the event.