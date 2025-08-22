9 NOCC Graduates Land EMT Jobs

NEW ORLEANS – Nine recent graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program at the New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) have joined the ranks of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (EMS), bolstering the city’s emergency response workforce.

The NOCC program, developed in collaboration with New Orleans EMS, is designed to help ease the agency’s staffing shortage. New Orleans EMS reports its workforce has fallen by nearly 14% since 2019, largely due to budget cuts and retention challenges. This reflects the broader shortage of healthcare workers in the greater New Orleans region.

The EMT program at NOCC is structured as an apprenticeship in which trainees are paid as recruits during their 6-month training period.

The following graduates were hired as full-time EMTs at New Orleans EMS:

Asia Singleton-Wilkes – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Edward Scott – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Alec Tinglehoff – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Alen Cambrone – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Niahri Morris – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Johnae Ragas – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Rhys Lombardo – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Freddie McGee – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Rashad Coleman – Emergency Medical Technician – New Orleans EMS

Beyond the EMT Program

In addition to these EMT program graduates, twenty-eight recent NOCC graduates also launched careers and apprenticeships with employers across the region, filling other critical roles in healthcare, construction, hospitality, and other important fields.

In addition, more than 800 people entered or returned to career prep and technical training programs at NOCC in August.

Hired by organizations such as Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, All-Star Electric, Tulane University, Castellon Pharmacy, and The Windsor Court, these new professionals are working as apprentice electricians, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, blood donor technicians, and facilities apprentices.

Since 2018, NOCC has trained more than 2,100 high school students and adults for middle-skill careers in five key sectors: healthcare, building trades, digital media, engineering/manufacturing, and culinary arts/hospitality management.

These 28 graduates, along with the 9 EMT graduates hired by New Orleans EMT, are stepping directly into high-demand, middle-skill careers across Greater New Orleans and bringing their NOCC training to local employers, strengthening the region’s workforce, and building futures.

About New Orleans Career Center

The New Orleans Career Center is the city’s flagship workforce training hub for high school students and adults. Offering industry-aligned programs in healthcare, building trades, engineering, digital media, and culinary arts, NOCC has prepared more than 2,100 New Orleanians since 2018 for middle-skill careers with living wages, benefits, and opportunities for growth.