Energy

$9.75B LNG Project Moves Forward Amid Pushback

May 15, 2026   |By
$9.75B LNG Project Moves Forward Amid Pushback
$9.75B LNG Project Moves Forward Amid Pushback. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Caturus LLC has secured $9.75 billion in financing and made a final investment decision (FID) to advance its Commonwealth LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish, marking a major step forward for one of Louisiana’s largest energy infrastructure projects. It also pushes Louisiana past $100 billion in announced capital investment projects since Governor

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor