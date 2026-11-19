85 La. Businesses Complete Supplier Accelerator. Photo provided by LED.

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development (LED) recognized 85 graduates of its inaugural Source Louisiana Accelerator Program on Nov. 18, marking the completion of a six-month initiative designed to help Louisiana businesses compete for procurement and contracting opportunities associated with major investments across the state.

The program builds on Source Louisiana, a statewide supplier directory launched in September 2025 to connect local companies with major development projects and contractors. According to LED, the directory has grown from more than 3,500 registered Louisiana businesses in September to more than 4,000 suppliers and contractors in November, with participating businesses securing hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts tied to projects across the state.

Source Louisiana is used by companies including Entergy, Hyundai, Woodside Energy and Meta to identify potential Louisiana suppliers for major projects. In September, Woodside Energy and its contractors reported commitments of more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers through the Louisiana LNG project, including a maritime services contract worth more than $300 million awarded to Green Tug Towing for tugboats to be built in Plaquemines Parish.

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Accelerator Prepares Louisiana Businesses for Major Contracts

Launched in March 2026 in partnership with Blue Wave Corporation, the accelerator combines in-person and virtual training to help businesses meet the operational requirements of large corporations and other major buyers.

Participants receive guidance in cybersecurity, quality management, corporate policies, financial and technical capabilities, and systems integration and optimization. The program is intended to help businesses strengthen their internal operations and meet the standards used by major companies when evaluating potential suppliers.

“From the beginning, Governor Landry has been clear that attracting transformational investment is only part of the job — we also have to make sure Louisiana businesses have every opportunity to participate in it,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “That commitment is why we built Source Louisiana, and the Accelerator Program takes it one step further by preparing our suppliers to compete for the contracts these major projects are creating.”

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The inaugural graduating class includes businesses with a range of capabilities and growth goals. Among the graduates are U.S. Frame Factory, S1 Technology, ILSI Engineering and Energy33 Solutions. Watch their stories here.

According to Blue Wave Corporation, participating businesses increased their alignment with international business standards from 53% to 96% during the program and addressed more than 93% of identified improvement opportunities.

Applications for 2027 Program

The Source Louisiana Accelerator Program is part of the Louisiana Growth Network, which provides resources and assistance to businesses seeking to start, expand and compete for new opportunities. Companies interested in the 2027 accelerator program can sign up to receive notifications when applications open in January.

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Businesses can also register at SourceLouisiana.com to be included in the state’s supplier directory. Registration is free and allows companies to make their services and capabilities visible to contractors and developers working on major projects in Louisiana.