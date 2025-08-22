80 Kean Miller Attorneys Recognized as Best in America

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kean Miller has announced that more than one-third of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2026. Of the 80 attorneys listed, nine have been recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in specific areas of practice, and 18 have been recognized as “Ones to Watch” in specific areas of practice.

The Best Lawyers in America is compiled through an exhaustive peer-review survey in which thousands of the top lawyers in the U.S. confidentially evaluate their professional peers.

2026 Edition “Lawyer of the Year” Awards

Randy Cangelosi: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Jason R. Cashio: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Kevin C. Curry: Tax Law

Robert M. Kallam: Admiralty and Maritime Law

Pamela Roman Mascari: Energy Regulatory Law

Russel O. Primeaux: Litigation – Intellectual Property

Victor J. Suane, Jr.: Litigation – Environmental

Carrie Rome Tournillon: Utilities Law

Randy Young: Administrative / Regulatory Law

The Best Lawyers in America

Gregory M. Anding: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Linda Broocks: Commercial Litigation

Jaye Calhoun: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law

Randy Cangelosi: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Christopher T. Caplinger: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Brian R. Carnie: Litigation – Labor and Employment

Jason R. Cashio: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Dean P. Cazenave: Mergers and Acquisitions Law

James R. “Sonny” Chastain, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Trademark Law, Venture Capital Law

G. Blane Clark, Jr.: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Linda Perez Clark: Corporate Law

Kevin C. Curry: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Mike deBarros: Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance

James P. Doré: Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Timber Law

Tod Everage: Admiralty and Maritime Law

Vance A. Gibbs: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Keith J. Grady: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent

Isaac McPherson Gregorie, Jr.: Corporate Law, Real Estate Law

Louis M. Grossman: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

Forrest E. Guedry: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Jessica L. D. Guobadia: Elder Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

James M. Hall, Jr.: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

David J. Halpern: Land Use and Zoning Law

Gwen P. Harmon: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

Trippe Hawthorne: Commercial Litigation

Esteban Herrera, Jr.: Environmental Law

John F. Jakuback: Insurance Law, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

M. Dwayne Johnson: Environmental Law

Karli Glascock Johnson: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Robert M. Kallam: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Admiralty and Maritime Law

Erin Lutkewitte Kilgore: Litigation – Labor and Employment

Leonard L. Kilgore, III: Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

Katherine W. King: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Communications Law, Energy Law

William J. Kolarik II: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law

Michael D. Lowe: Litigation – Construction

Bob MacIntyre: Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Mark A. Marionneaux: Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Pamela Roman Mascari: Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Oil and Gas Law

Terrence D. McCay: Timber Law

Charles S. McCowan, Jr.: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Charles S. McCowan III: Commercial Litigation, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

William W. Ogden: Litigation – First Amendment

Michael Phillips: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Gordon D. Polozola: Environmental Law

Kyle Polozola: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law

Russel O. Primeaux: Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law

Laura Spadafora Rahman: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Devin Ricci: Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Trade Secrets Law, Trademark Law

Alasdair A. Roberts: Litigation – Insurance

Carolyn D. Roch: Employment Law – Management

Linda G. Rodrigue: Health Care Law

Robert C. Schmidt: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

James R. Silverstein: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Timothy W. Strickland: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Victor J. Suane, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law

Charles R. Talley: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Oil and Gas Law

Jennifer Jones Thomas: Health Care Law

Carrie Rome Tournillon: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Utilities Law

Zoë W. Vermeulen: Litigation – Labor and Employment

Benn Vincent: Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental

David M. Whitaker: Employment Law – Individuals, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Labor Law – Union, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Randy Young: Administrative / Regulatory Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

Beau Bourgeois: Commercial Litigation, Construction Law

Kaelah C. Bourgeois: Oil and Gas Law

Mallory McKnight Fuller: Construction Law

Katilyn M. Hollowell: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Divya Jeswant: Tax Law

Ben Jumonville: Corporate Law

Chauvin Kean: Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law

Rachel T. Kubanda: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael A. Levatino, Jr.: Construction Law, Litigation – Construction

Brian J. Lindsey: Energy Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law

Mary Love: Intellectual Property Law, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Shearil Matthews: Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Chris Peyton: Oil and Gas Law

Lauren Rucinski: Environmental Law, Intellectual Property Law

Laurel M. Smith: Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

Matt Smith: Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law

Sydney St. Pierre: Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

Ambrose Stearns: Energy Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

About Kean Miller

Kean Miller is one of the largest and best recognized law firms in the Gulf South region. For more than 42 years, the firm has been innovating and growing, revolutionizing the standards for excellence in client service, and earning numerous awards for market-leading practices and thoughtful and creative legal representation.

Consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law360 Top 400 lists, Kean Miller is Mansfield Certified for the fifth consecutive year. The firm’s collaborative culture, people-first approach, and devotion to quality are foundational to the firm’s continued success, reflecting its reputation in the market. From the firm’s eight offices in The Woodlands, Houston, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, and Lake Charles, and more than 225 attorneys, Kean Miller delivers sophisticated and meaningful counsel to Fortune 500 leaders, national businesses, and local companies.