80 Kean Miller Attorneys Recognized as Best in America

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kean Miller has announced that more than one-third of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2026. Of the 80 attorneys listed, nine have been recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in specific areas of practice, and 18 have been recognized as “Ones to Watch” in specific areas of practice.
The Best Lawyers in America is compiled through an exhaustive peer-review survey in which thousands of the top lawyers in the U.S. confidentially evaluate their professional peers.
2026 Edition “Lawyer of the Year” Awards
- Randy Cangelosi: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Jason R. Cashio: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Kevin C. Curry: Tax Law
- Robert M. Kallam: Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Pamela Roman Mascari: Energy Regulatory Law
- Russel O. Primeaux: Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Victor J. Suane, Jr.: Litigation – Environmental
- Carrie Rome Tournillon: Utilities Law
- Randy Young: Administrative / Regulatory Law
The Best Lawyers in America
- Gregory M. Anding: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Linda Broocks: Commercial Litigation
- Jaye Calhoun: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law
- Randy Cangelosi: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Christopher T. Caplinger: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Brian R. Carnie: Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Jason R. Cashio: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Dean P. Cazenave: Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- James R. “Sonny” Chastain, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Trademark Law, Venture Capital Law
- G. Blane Clark, Jr.: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Linda Perez Clark: Corporate Law
- Kevin C. Curry: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Mike deBarros: Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance
- James P. Doré: Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Timber Law
- Tod Everage: Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Vance A. Gibbs: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Keith J. Grady: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent
- Isaac McPherson Gregorie, Jr.: Corporate Law, Real Estate Law
- Louis M. Grossman: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental
- Forrest E. Guedry: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Jessica L. D. Guobadia: Elder Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- James M. Hall, Jr.: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- David J. Halpern: Land Use and Zoning Law
- Gwen P. Harmon: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental
- Trippe Hawthorne: Commercial Litigation
- Esteban Herrera, Jr.: Environmental Law
- John F. Jakuback: Insurance Law, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- M. Dwayne Johnson: Environmental Law
- Karli Glascock Johnson: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Robert M. Kallam: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Erin Lutkewitte Kilgore: Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Leonard L. Kilgore, III: Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental
- Katherine W. King: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Communications Law, Energy Law
- William J. Kolarik II: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law
- Michael D. Lowe: Litigation – Construction
- Bob MacIntyre: Litigation – Trusts and Estates
- Mark A. Marionneaux: Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Pamela Roman Mascari: Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Oil and Gas Law
- Terrence D. McCay: Timber Law
- Charles S. McCowan, Jr.: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Charles S. McCowan III: Commercial Litigation, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- William W. Ogden: Litigation – First Amendment
- Michael Phillips: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Gordon D. Polozola: Environmental Law
- Kyle Polozola: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law
- Russel O. Primeaux: Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law
- Laura Spadafora Rahman: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Devin Ricci: Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Trade Secrets Law, Trademark Law
- Alasdair A. Roberts: Litigation – Insurance
- Carolyn D. Roch: Employment Law – Management
- Linda G. Rodrigue: Health Care Law
- Robert C. Schmidt: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- James R. Silverstein: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Timothy W. Strickland: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Victor J. Suane, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law
- Charles R. Talley: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Oil and Gas Law
- Jennifer Jones Thomas: Health Care Law
- Carrie Rome Tournillon: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Utilities Law
- Zoë W. Vermeulen: Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Benn Vincent: Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental
- David M. Whitaker: Employment Law – Individuals, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Labor Law – Union, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Randy Young: Administrative / Regulatory Law
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America
- Beau Bourgeois: Commercial Litigation, Construction Law
- Kaelah C. Bourgeois: Oil and Gas Law
- Mallory McKnight Fuller: Construction Law
- Katilyn M. Hollowell: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Divya Jeswant: Tax Law
- Ben Jumonville: Corporate Law
- Chauvin Kean: Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law
- Rachel T. Kubanda: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Michael A. Levatino, Jr.: Construction Law, Litigation – Construction
- Brian J. Lindsey: Energy Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law
- Mary Love: Intellectual Property Law, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Shearil Matthews: Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Chris Peyton: Oil and Gas Law
- Lauren Rucinski: Environmental Law, Intellectual Property Law
- Laurel M. Smith: Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- Matt Smith: Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law
- Sydney St. Pierre: Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental
- Ambrose Stearns: Energy Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
About Kean Miller
Kean Miller is one of the largest and best recognized law firms in the Gulf South region. For more than 42 years, the firm has been innovating and growing, revolutionizing the standards for excellence in client service, and earning numerous awards for market-leading practices and thoughtful and creative legal representation.
Consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law360 Top 400 lists, Kean Miller is Mansfield Certified for the fifth consecutive year. The firm’s collaborative culture, people-first approach, and devotion to quality are foundational to the firm’s continued success, reflecting its reputation in the market. From the firm’s eight offices in The Woodlands, Houston, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, and Lake Charles, and more than 225 attorneys, Kean Miller delivers sophisticated and meaningful counsel to Fortune 500 leaders, national businesses, and local companies.