NEW ORLEANS — Human Horse Races returns to Easton Park on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, bringing an unusual twist to traditional horse racing as costumed competitors take to the track in place of actual horses.

Now in its seventh year, the event combines racing, live music, costume contests, food and local vendors while raising money for horse welfare. Held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3141 Toulouse St., the event has also become a holiday attraction for residents and visitors to New Orleans.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 attendees this year, up from approximately 2,700 in 2025. The event has also attracted visitors from across the country and even overseas.

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7th Annual Human Horse Races Returns on Thanksgiving. Photo provided by Human Horse Races.

“We definitely attract visitors outside of New Orleans!” said Ingrid Anderson, founder and producer of Human Horse Races. “I have had many folks come up to me in years past saying they stumbled onto HHR and now its their new Thanksgiving Day tradition.”

Anderson said attendees have come from Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and elsewhere in Louisiana. Last year, the event even attracted ticket buyers from Europe, although Anderson could not confirm whether visitors were in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic or other holiday events.

Local Business Participation

Approximately 10 local food and art vendors are expected to participate this year. “The majority of the vendors sell out of product,” Anderson said.

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The event is also supported by several New Orleans businesses, including House of Blues, Zesty Creole, Pals Lounge, The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret and 12 Mile Limit. Additional local businesses contribute products and gift certificates for raffle baskets.

“We have local businesses supply product of gift certificates to our raffle baskets,” Anderson said.

The growing popularity of the event provides opportunities for local vendors to reach both residents and visitors during the Thanksgiving holiday.

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7th Annual Human Horse Races Returns on Thanksgiving. Photo provided by Human Horse Races.

Racing for a Cause

Human Horse Races began in 2019 as an animal-friendly alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving horse races at the Fair Grounds. Founder Ingrid Anderson developed the idea after attending the racetrack’s holiday festivities and considering how to recreate the social atmosphere without involving actual horses.

The event raises money for horse welfare organizations, with Greeno Equine Sanctuary in Leblanc, Louisiana, serving as this year’s beneficiary. The sanctuary cares for rescued horses and has received support from the event in previous years. A past fundraiser generated $5,258, helping pay for an outdoor shelter and three months of animal feed.

The day will include adult and family races on the main track, a dedicated children’s racing area, costume contests, carnival games, live music, food and drinks, raffles and local art vendors.

New Orleans marching krewe The Jamettes will perform during the halftime show.

Human Horse Races – Tickets and Event Details

Early bird general admission tickets are $10 online, plus tax, while day-of admission is $20. VIP tickets are $150 and include complimentary food and drinks throughout the event, along with preferred viewing areas for the races and festivities.

The seventh annual Human Horse Races will take place Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Easton Park, 3141 Toulouse St., in New Orleans.

Additional information and tickets are available at humanhorseraces.com.