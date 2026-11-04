$75M Aquatics Center Takes Shape in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — A planned $75 million Regional Aquatics Center at Hope Haven could become one of the Gulf South’s major destinations for competitive swimming, bringing thousands of visitors to Jefferson Parish and generating millions in spending for the Greater New Orleans economy.

The project is being designed to transform part of the historic Hope Haven campus in Marrero, once home to an orphanage, into a modern aquatic facility with three indoor pools, seating for 1,500 spectators and space for swim lessons, rehabilitation and workforce training. The project has attracted $34 million in public and private commitments so far as fundraising continues.

Jefferson Parish, Jefferson Community Foundation and the YMCA of Greater New Orleans are working with community partners to develop the center as both a year-round resource for local residents and a destination for competitive swimming events that could attract athletes and visitors from across the region.

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A New Destination for Sports Tourism

The economic potential extends well beyond the swimming pools.

A feasibility and economic impact study by aquatic consulting firm Counsilman-Hunsaker projects that competitive events could generate $5.8 million in direct visitor spending during the center’s first year of operation, drawing more than 52,000 visitors and generating over 10,000 hotel room nights annually.

The center could also help Jefferson Parish attract major swimming competitions that currently take place outside the region, giving local athletes access to higher-level events closer to home while drawing competitors and spectators from other markets.

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Plans for the nearly 73,000-square-foot facility include a 50-meter competition pool, a separate pool for warm-ups and training, and a warm-water pool for swim lessons, rehabilitation and therapy. Three classrooms are also planned for education and workforce programs.

Alexandra Gelpi Carter, president of Desire Line and a member of the project’s fundraising committee, told WVUE-TV in August that the center has the potential to spark additional investment around Hope Haven, including a hotel, health and wellness center or other complementary development.

The YMCA is expected to play a major role in programming and operations, with organizers hoping to generate enough revenue from activities and events to support the facility’s long-term operations.

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The aquatics center also fits into a broader effort by Orleans and Jefferson parish leaders to strengthen the regional economy and attract more visitors. At an April forum hosted by the New Orleans and Jefferson chambers of commerce, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno emphasized the importance of working across parish lines to pursue economic development opportunities.

“Our residents live, work and do business across parish lines every day. By aligning our efforts, we can deliver better results and advance the entire region,” said Lee Sheng.

“Our region’s future depends on our ability to work across boundaries to create and capture opportunities together,” said Moreno at the forum. “It’s essential to building a better quality of life for our residents and a stronger regional economy.”

New Life for a Historic Campus

Established in 1925 as a home and educational facility for boys, Hope Haven closed in the 1990s. Its Spanish Colonial Revival-style buildings subsequently fell into disrepair, and several redevelopment proposals failed to move forward.

Jefferson Parish purchased the western portion of the campus from the Archdiocese of New Orleans for $3.8 million in 2025, clearing the way for broader redevelopment. The parish has also committed to establishing a memorial honoring abuse survivors on the property.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation helped fund Jefferson Community Foundation’s original master plan for Hope Haven, laying the groundwork for the proposed aquatics center. The two foundations have a longstanding partnership, with Greater New Orleans Foundation providing administrative support and managing Jefferson Community Foundation’s endowment.

The first phase of improvements brought a walking trail, playground and outdoor exercise equipment to the site. Work has also included efforts to stabilize historic buildings that could eventually find new uses.

The aquatic center itself has grown considerably since an earlier redevelopment plan was unveiled in 2022. That proposal called for a 40,800-square-foot facility. The current project is nearly 73,000 square feet, with a larger competition venue and additional community programming.

About $9.9 million has been invested in the broader Hope Haven effort, including property acquisition, planning, engineering, feasibility studies, walking trail improvements and historic building stabilization.

The latest fundraising effort identifies $34 million in parish, state, federal and early private commitments toward advancing the aquatics center.

In August, State Sen. Pat Connick told WVUE that nearly half of the project’s then-estimated $70 million cost had been secured, with organizers seeking private donations for the balance. The latest project budget has since increased to $75 million.

Organizers have identified 2030 as their target for opening the pools but a construction start date has not been announced.

The Regional Aquatics Center – More Than Competitive Swimming

Beyond attracting major swim meets and visitors to Jefferson Parish, the center’s plans emphasize programs for local residents of all ages and abilities. These include:

affordable swim lessons

water safety education

rehabilitation

adaptive aquatics

senior wellness programs.

A dedicated therapy pool is planned for low-impact exercise and injury recovery, while scholarship-supported programs aim to expand access for children and families.

Workforce development is another focus. The vision for the new aquatics center includes providing opportunities for lifeguard certification, aquatic instruction, coaching and maritime-related training.

“Families across Jefferson Parish, our region, and State deserve access to high quality aquatic facilities available in other regions,” said Steve Romero Sr., a local swim coach with New Orleans Aquatics and Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies.

Jefferson Community Foundation is helping coordinate private fundraising alongside its public and nonprofit partners. The foundation is seeking support from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations, with opportunities to contribute to construction through facility naming rights or to specific programs focused on swim safety, health and wellness, and expanded community access.