72-Acre Campground Announced for Auction. Photo provided by Bonnette Auction Company.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (press release) – One of Louisiana’s largest campgrounds is headed to the auction block this fall in a sale that industry observers say could mark one of the most significant outdoor-hospitality transactions in the Gulf South in years.

Event History and Untapped Potential

On Nov. 20 Silver Creek Campground — a 72-acre property with 255 RV sites, four cabins, bathhouses, a swimming pool, a 6,000+ square-foot pavilion, volleyball, basketball, a stocked pond, and nearly a mile of direct creek frontage — will be sold in an absolute auction, regardless of price. The format guarantees transfer of ownership on auction day, with no minimum bid and no reserve.

For decades, the property has drawn large crowds for events like the Meet on the Creek motorcycle rallies and the Cajun Redneck Olympics, which regularly filled the park to capacity. But outside of those weekends, much of the infrastructure sat idle — a fact that makes the upcoming auction unusual. Rarely do properties with this level of existing investment and amenities come to market without being operated year-round as full scale resorts.

Infrastructure and Capacity

Silver Creek Campground already has utilities and amenities in place that would take years and an absolute fortune to recreate today. The property includes 100 full-hookup RV sites with 50-amp service, 155 RV sites with 30-amp service, cabins, bathhouses, a swimming pool, pavilions and a stocked fishing pond. Wide gravel roads accommodate large RVs, and the site features extensive creek frontage on the namesake Silver Creek and a secondary creek.

Beyond the existing improvements, the campground includes 40 acres of undeveloped land, 15 wooded acres with 2000′ feet of additional creek frontage and a 25-acre pasture with beautiful elevations, offering opportunities for new lodging units or modern attractions such as lazy rivers, zip lines or ropes courses.

Location Advantage

Silver Creek is located about 20 minutes from Interstate 55, a little over an hour from both New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and under two hours from the Mississippi Gulf Coast. That proximity places the property within easy reach of millions of residents and travelers, positioning it as both a regional destination and a convenient stopover for north-south RV traffic.

Industry Context

The sale comes as the outdoor-hospitality sector continues to grow. According to the Outdoor Hospitality Industry (OHI), RV ownership in the U.S. has surpassed 11 million households, and demand for cabins and unique lodging options continues to rise. Larger properties with more than 200 sites are particularly sought after because they support professional management and economies of scale.

“Rebuilding a property of this size today would cost many, many millions of dollars,” said Spencer Mann, owner of Silver Creek Campground. “At auction, one buyer will have the chance to step into an existing platform with infrastructure that has already hosted thousands of guests. Stabilized, modernized resorts of this size routinely sell in the eight-figure range. The value-add potential with this property is enormous.”

“Campgrounds with 200-plus sites rarely come to market, and it is almost unheard of for them to sell absolute,” added Barbara Bonnette, Owner of Bonnette Auctions, a local Louisiana company with national presence. “Silver Creek has the infrastructure, location, and expansion land that today’s operators and investors are searching for. On November 20, it will sell to the highest bidder, creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the outdoor-hospitality industry.”

Auction Details

The auction will be conducted by Bonnette Auctions on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with both on-site and online bidding available. Registration, due-diligence materials, inspection dates, and terms can be found at CampgroundAuction.com.

Because it is an absolute auction, the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.