COVINGTON, La. — 7 Brew, a drive-thru beverage concept, celebrated the opening of its first Covington location at 629 U.S. Highway 190 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 10 in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. As part of its opening celebrations, the business donated $16,146 to Children’s Advocacy Center-Hope House. 7 Brew’s other Northshore locations include Slidell, Hammond and Ponchatoula.

“We are proud to establish a presence in the Covington community and show them what 7 Brew is all about,” said Mason Simmons, director of development for 7 Brew Covington. “We look forward to serving this community well and building strong local partnerships, including our partnership with Hope House.”

Opening Celebrations Support Local Nonprofit

7 Brew Covington hosted Caffeine for a Cause, a donation weekend held Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. During the event, customers could try a limited 7 Brew menu and pay what they wanted, with proceeds benefiting Hope House.

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Representatives from Hope House attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to accept the donation and share information about the organization’s work supporting children affected by abuse.

7 Brew Opens in Covington, Donates $16K. Photo provided by 7 Brew.

“Hope House provides bridges to justice and paths to recovery for child survivors of abuse, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of our partnership with 7 Brew in raising valuable awareness and resources for our mission,” said Thomas Mitchell, executive director of Hope House. “This year, we expect to serve more than 650 children, and without companies like 7 Brew that are invested in our community, we wouldn’t be able to meet the needs of each family free of charge. We are grateful for 7 Brew’s investment in our mission and wish them continued success.”

7 Brew Business Overview

Founded in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017, 7 Brew has expanded to more than 900 drive-thru beverage stands across 38 states. The company, headquartered in Springdale, AR, operates through a primarily franchise-based business model and offers coffee, energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes.

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7 Brew operates 30 stands in Louisiana, including 11 in the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region. The Covington opening adds to the company’s growing presence on the Northshore.