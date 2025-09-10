7 Brew Opens 4th GNO Location in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (press release) – 7 Brew Coffee has opened its newest drive-thru stand in Harvey, marking the chain’s fourth location in the Greater New Orleans region. The ribbon-cutting on Aug. 29 at 1635 Barataria Boulevard, held with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, signaled the brand’s continued push into Southeast Louisiana after earlier openings in Metairie, Chalmette and LaPlace.

Community Support and Partnerships

As part of the Harvey launch, 7 Brew donated $18,000 to One Heart NOLA, a nonprofit that supports children and young adults in foster care.

“We’re very excited to be opening yet another 7 Brew stand in the New Orleans metro area,” said Mason Simmons, director of development for 7 Brew Harvey. “7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone. We look forward to continuing to serve NOLA quality brews in an unbeatable atmosphere. We’re especially excited to give back to One Heart NOLA and their amazing mission.”

The Harvey stand kicked off celebrations with a donation weekend August 22-24, when customers could sample a limited menu and “pay what they want” in support of One Heart NOLA. Representatives from the organization attended the ribbon-cutting to accept the contribution and speak about their work.

“These are our kids, and they are worth the investment, so we’re very grateful to 7 Brew’s partnership and generous support,” said Teri Hrabovsky, founder and executive director.

Grand Opening Celebrations

Grand opening events continued with a Friends and Family weekend on Aug. 29, offering free small drinks during the first week of service. A Swag Day on Sept. 6 capped the launch, with customers receiving a complimentary t-shirt with the purchase of a large drink.

7 Brew offers more than 20,000 drink combinations, from the original Blondie—a caramel and vanilla breve—to energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and teas. The brand now counts more than 460 stands nationwide and has added more than 200 jobs in the New Orleans metro area alone, including 65 at the new Harvey outlet.

The rapid rollout positions 7 Brew as a fresh competitor in the region’s crowded coffee market, where it joins national chains and Louisiana staples such as PJ’s Coffee and CC’s Coffee House. Company officials say New Orleans remains a priority for growth, suggesting more local openings may follow. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at www.7brewcrew.com.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, AR, and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 460 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).