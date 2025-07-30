7 Brew Coffee Opens in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (press release) – 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1421 W Airline Hwy. in LaPlace yesterday with the River Region Chamber of Commerce and St. John the Baptist Parish. Striving to serve as a strong community advocate, 7 Brew LaPlace donated $9,500 to Providence Community Housing.

“Our team looks forward to opening 7 Brew in LaPlace and continuing to serve the New Orleans metro area. We’re all about cultivating kindness and joy with every drink through our service, speed, quality and atmosphere, so we can’t wait to show the local community this same energy,” said Mason Simmons, director of development for 7 Brew LaPlace. “We’re excited to support and give back to Providence Community Housing, especially since the Place Dubourg location is right here in LaPlace, welcoming seniors 62 and over in need of an accessible apartment in our community.”

To kick off the opening celebrations, 7 Brew LaPlace hosted a donation weekend July 25-27, where customers could try a limited 7 Brew menu and “pay what they want” as a donation to Providence Community Housing. Representatives from the organization attended the ribbon-cutting to receive the donation from 7 Brew and share a few remarks about their work.

“We are deeply grateful for 7 Brew Coffee’s generous support of Providence Community Housing. The contributions from Caffeine for a Cause will directly support our resident services program, making a significant impact on the 2,500 low-income senior residents we serve across the Greater New Orleans area,” said Providence Community Housing CEO Terri North. “We thank 7 Brew Coffee for their commitment to making a difference in our local community.”

St. John the Baptist Parish members also attended the ceremony to share a few remarks about the stand’s new presence in LaPlace.

“We’re excited to welcome 7 Brew Coffee to our community,” said St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard. “Their investment in our Parish not only brings new jobs and energy but also adds to the growing momentum of small business development across our area. We look forward to seeing 7 Brew become a valued part of our local business landscape and community life.”

The business’s next step is to host Friends and Family the weekend of August 1, featuring the entire 7 Brew menu. On August 1, 7–10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., August 2, 9 a.m.–noon and 2-5 p.m., and August 3, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., all customers who stop in will receive a free small drink. Following Friends and Family, the business will host Community Hours Monday, August 4 through Friday, August 8, from 7-8 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., where all customers who stop in will receive a free small drink.

To round out the grand opening celebrations, 7 Brew LaPlace will host Swag Day on Saturday, August 9. During this event, customers who purchase a large drink will receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand boasts more than 425 stands across the country.

The 7 Brew stand will add 65 jobs to the LaPlace area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at www.7brewcrew.com.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team.

The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, Ark., and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 425 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).