$7.6B in Clean Energy Cuts Threaten Jobs in Blue States

NEW ORLEANS – The Trump administration is cancelling $7.6 billion in federal grants for 223 clean energy projects, a move critics warn will eliminate jobs, strain local economies, and ripple far beyond partisan lines. The cancellations, concentrated in 16 states that voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, threaten projects ranging from hydrogen hubs to grid upgrades.

Although the cuts fall only in Democratic-leaning states, the jobs tied to them are not held by Democrats alone but by workers across the political spectrum.

The cancellations come amid a government shutdown fight and follow an earlier rollback of $13 billion in unspent clean energy funds authorized by Biden’s 2022 climate law.

Economic Fallout

Economists and clean energy advocates warn the fallout could be extensive. Beyond the immediate loss of construction and operational jobs, entire supply chains and related employment could be disrupted. Local businesses that depend on those workers, such as cafés, shops, and service providers, may suffer reduced revenues. Municipal budgets are also at risk, as clean energy projects like wind or solar farms can generate between $10 million and $20 million in tax revenue over their lifespans. Without those funds, local governments may face pressure to cut services or raise taxes.

Infrastructure and grid upgrades tied to the grants are now likely to be delayed or abandoned, weakening long-term competitiveness. Analysts say the uncertainty created by sudden reversals in federal support may also discourage future firms from locating in states now seen as unstable for clean energy development.

California is facing some of the steepest losses. Its ARCHES hydrogen hub alone is losing up to $1.2 billion, a cut Gov. Gavin Newsom warned could threaten 200,000 jobs. Other affected states include New York, Washington, and Massachusetts, while projects in Republican-leaning states like Texas, Louisiana, and West Virginia were spared.

Modeling of clean energy investments tied to the Inflation Reduction Act projected that such projects would support hundreds of thousands of jobs and generate billions in tax revenue, with each dollar invested producing as much as $1.50 in broader economic activity. Cuts at this scale, experts caution, could trigger significant contraction beyond the project sites themselves.

An analysis by the BlueGreen Alliance and the Political Economy Research Institute projected that climate and clean energy investments under the Inflation Reduction Act could support millions of jobs over the next decade. While the research highlights the benefits of new spending, economists say it also underscores the scale of the job base at risk when investments of this kind are withheld or reversed.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has also cautioned that reducing clean energy and climate funding could have broad economic consequences. A recent policy brief from the organization warned that such cuts would likely raise energy costs for consumers, slow economic growth, and lead to job losses across multiple states.

Administration’s Defense

The Department of Energy defended the decision in a press release, saying the terminations would “save over $7.5 billion” in taxpayer money after an internal review found the projects “did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs or were not economically viable.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the cancellations delivered on President Trump’s promise to expand “affordable, reliable, and secure energy.” White House budget director Russell Vought described the move as halting funding for “the Left’s climate agenda.”

Political Pushback

Lawmakers from Washington state, where projects are among those cancelled, voiced some of the strongest opposition. Sen. Patty Murray called the action “a blatant attempt to punish the political opposition.” U.S. Rep. Adam Smith described the decision as “not only harmful but also transparently political,” in a news release after the cut announcements.

Environmental groups said the moves kill jobs, raise energy costs, and weaken U.S. competitiveness in emerging technologies. Award recipients have 30 days to appeal.

Harris won 19 states and Trump 31 in the 2024 election, but the Department of Energy’s cancellations were concentrated in 16 of the Harris states where Biden-era clean energy programs had awarded the largest grants.