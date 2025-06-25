6 Local Venues Announce Plant-Based Dishes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Six New Orleans establishments known for offering diverse menus, Tujague’s, Compère Lapin, Alma Café, Commons Club, Beggars Banquet, Costera, and Osteria Lupo, have each highlighted their creative and robust plant-based dishes is part of a broader trend to offer great New Orleans cuisine that cater to a range of dietary preferences.

Tujague’s

Tujague’s, the second-oldest restaurant in New Orleans, is embracing a fresh approach with an array of mushroom-based dishes that cater to veggie-focused diners without sacrificing the bold flavors the French Quarter restaurant is known for. Their Mushroom Crêpes are rich and indulgent, filled with creamy goat cheese and topped with a truffled mushroom salad and a touch of balsamic reduction.

The true showstopper, though, is the Lion’s Mane Cake—two golden mushroom cakes set atop a creamy chickpea purée, served with roasted garlic, house-made remoulade, and lemon white wine asparagus. It’s a modern twist on classic New Orleans fare, perfect for plant-forward palates. Tujagues is located at 429 Decatur Street in the French Quarter.

Compere Lapin

Compère Lapin, known for its bold Caribbean-Creole fusion, is also curating options for the plant-based palate. Whether you’re starting your day or looking for a light, flavor-packed bite, dishes like the Housemade Granola with yogurt and berries offer a wholesome and satisfying beginning.

The Jalapeño & Scallion Hushpuppies are a crave-worthy bite, with a cilantro crema that brings just the right balance. For a vibrant, refreshing option, the Green Papaya Salad delivers layers of texture and flavor with mirliton, a tangy tamarind vinaigrette, and a touch of sesame. Compère Lapin proves that plant-based dining can be as exciting and bold as the rest of its celebrated menu. Compère Lapin is located in the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas Street.

Alma Cafe

Alma Café, with flavors that are sure to please, is expanding its appeal to veggie-focused diners with a range of colorful, plant-forward dishes. Highlights include the Charlotte Bowl featuring homemade yogurt, house granola, locally sourced berries, seasonal jams, lemon zest, and delicate rose petals. For something heartier, the Moros y Cristianos delivers bold flavor with small red beans simmered in jasmine rice, coconut milk, and herbs. Whether you’re a vegetarian or simply craving vibrant, nourishing options, Alma Café offers something special. Alma Cafe is located at 800 Louisa Street. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling (504) 381-5877. www.eatalmanola.com.

Commons Club

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New Orleans is redefining indulgence with a plant-based twist, offering a lineup of vibrant, veggie-forward dishes that celebrate seasonal ingredients and bold, unexpected flavors. The Spring Pea Salad is a fresh and crunchy medley of endives, radishes, cucumber, and rye berry crispies, brought together with a tangy herbed buttermilk dressing.

The Tempura Fried Asparagus elevates a spring favorite with a delicate crunch, served alongside mushroom carpaccio, spring onion soubise, and rich brown butter for an umami-packed experience. For a dish that’s as hearty as it is inventive, the Fried Brussels Sprouts Salad delivers with lima beans, golden raisins, sourdough croutons, cardamom yogurt, and a punchy apple cider vinaigrette. Commons Club proves that plant-based dining can be both refined and soul-satisfying. Commons Club is located in the Virgin Hotels New Orleans, at 550 Baronne Street.

Beggars Banquet

Beggars Banquet is making waves in New Orleans’ Garden District with a menu that thoughtfully caters to veggie lovers and flexitarians alike. The Sriracha Cauliflower packs a punch—lightly battered and crisped to perfection, dusted with Tajín, and paired with cooling cucumber chips. For a Southern classic with a twist, the Fried Green Tomatoes are elevated with creamy burrata, a balsamic reduction, baby arugula, lemon, and sea salt, all brought together with a drizzle of evoo.

And for a rich, comforting main, the Fresh Gnocchi is a standout—pillowy potato pasta served with a medley of oyster, cremini, portabella, and shiitake mushrooms, all enveloped in a decadent truffle cream sauce. Beggars Banquet proves that plant-focused dining can be bold, elegant, and deeply satisfying. Beggars Banquet is located at 1330 Prytania Street.

Costera

Costera, known for its coastal Mediterranean cuisine, offers a vibrant selection of plant-based dishes that celebrate bold flavors and seasonal ingredients. The Papas Bravas are a crave-worthy classic—crispy potatoes served with a smoky piquillo pepper purée and silky aioli. For something snackable yet full of character, the Blistered Shishito Peppers shine with just a drizzle of Arbequina olive oil and a sprinkle of Maldon salt.

And the White Bean Salad is a standout, combining creamy beans with poblano purée, pickled fresnos, charred corn, and a zesty salsa verde. At Costera, plant-based dining is both elevated and deeply satisfying—perfect for those who love bold, Mediterranean-inspired flavors. Costera is located at 4938 Prytania Street.

Osteria Lupo

Osteria Lupo, a modern Italian gem in New Orleans, is catering to their plant-based crowd with dishes that celebrate the richness of seasonal vegetables and bold flavors. The Campanelle is a comforting standout—al dente pasta enveloped in a deeply savory ragù of porcini, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms.

And the Wood-Fired Squash, served over a pumpkin purée and topped with a pepita pesto, highlights the kitchen’s skill in bringing out the best from simple ingredients. At Osteria Lupo, plant-based dining is anything but an afterthought—it’s an experience. Osteria Lupo is located at 4609 Magazine Street.