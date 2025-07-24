5th Year The Ehrhardt Group Named Top PR Firm

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the fifth consecutive year, The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) ranked as the top public relations firm in the Gulf South by both O’Dwyer’s and PRWeek, two international trade media outlets for the public relations field.

Nationally, TEG rose 10 spots in PRWeek’s 2025 rankings, coming in at No. 117 among the top 200 U.S. firms, a record high ranking for the agency. In O’Dwyer’s 2025 list of Top Ranked PR Firms, TEG broke into the top 100 for the first time, landing at No. 90. The firm was also named the No. 9 energy public relations practice in the nation, reflecting its deep expertise in one of the Gulf South’s and the country’s most vital industries.

“The Ehrhardt Group’s deep understanding of the Gulf South, a region full of distinct opportunities, continues to set us apart. We don’t just work here. We live it and that makes us stand out with national and international companies with business interests here,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “Our rise in the national rankings, top-10 energy PR recognition and leadership ranking in the Gulf South all reflect the trust our clients have placed in us for nearly 30 years — and the results we deliver.”

TEG counsels Fortune 500 energy companies throughout the Gulf South, as well as local, state and regional institutions and public entities. The firm leads in areas such as issues management, media relations, reputation strategy, crisis communications, social media and public affairs. Its strength lies in a profound understanding of how people in the Gulf South think, communicate and make decisions — turning insights into action and strategy into measurable success.

