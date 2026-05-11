Real Estate

$5M in Retail Sales Highlight Steady Northshore CRE Market

May 11, 2026   |By
$5M in Retail Sales Highlight Steady Northshore CRE Market
$5M in Retail Sales Highlight Steady Northshore CRE Market

NEW ORLEANS — Commercial real estate (CRE) activity across St. Tammany Parish has remained relatively stable in recent years, supported by population growth, suburban demand and continued retail activity along major Northshore corridors, even as higher interest rates have slowed new construction and reduced permitting levels. That environment has contributed to a market increasingly defined

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