50,000 Robot-Assisted Surgeries Provide Patient Benefits Locally

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health is proud to announce a groundbreaking milestone this month: 50,000 minimally invasive robot-assisted surgeries have been performed across the system. With the recent addition of the advanced Intuitive da Vinci 5 surgical system, Ochsner continues to redefine what’s possible in minimally invasive care.

“These robotic systems are transforming surgeries in urology, gynecology, thoracic and general procedures, pushing the boundaries of precision, efficiency and patient care results,” said Dawn Pevey, Ochsner CEO of Services and Centers of Excellence. “Patients and their families know they can receive the most innovative and highest quality of care at Ochsner.”

Using the da Vinci system, a surgeon uses an advanced set of instruments to perform robotic-assisted surgery. The surgeon performs the procedure – not a robot. Da Vinci translates the surgeon’s hand movements in real time to perform the procedure.

“Robotic surgery often has the benefit of smaller incisions, decreased blood loss, less post-op pain, quicker recovery, and shorter hospital length of stay,” said Michael Maddox, MD, a urologist at Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center and chair of the robotics steering committee for Ochsner Medical Center. ”The technology also offers some advantages to open or laparoscopic surgery such as improved vision, elimination of hand tremors, wristed instruments—all which allow the surgeon to apply a minimally invasive surgical approach even in the most complicated clinical scenarios.”

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge were the first hospitals in Louisiana to offer this next generation of surgical technology. This achievement reflects Ochsner’s dedication to innovation and unwavering commitment to empowering patients and communities with the most advanced healthcare options.

