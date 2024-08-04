50 Cent’s New Streaming Channel & Shreveport Studio Could Boost Louisiana’s Entertainment Economy

SHREVEPORT — After launching his G Unit Studios in Shreveport earlier this year, Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit film and television production company are teaming up with Lionsgate to launch a new free, ad-supporting streaming (FAST) channel. The “In Da’ Club” rapper’s G-Unit Studios, which officially opened April 17 in Shreveport, is poised to be the headquarters of the mogul’s upcoming endeavors, potentially placing the city on the map as a new hub for entertainment production while studios move farther away from New York and Los Angeles markets.

Named 50 Cent Action, the streaming service will target lovers of actions films and feature over 20,000 titles from Lionsgate which include The Expendables and Rambo. There will be over a dozen films featuring 50 Cent and include his original hit series, Power.

Earlier this year, Jackson spoke to Billboard about his choice to set up shop in the former Millennium Studios space located at 300 Douglas Street. “[This] is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity,” he said.

- Sponsors -

With a global following exceeding 100 million on various digital platforms, Jackson says will collaborate with Lionsgate to enhance and manage the channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content of the star.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the goals of G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios. Our channel will deliver a range of exciting, action-driven content to viewers everywhere, showcasing my enthusiasm for storytelling and offering a stage for innovative, fresh voices. I’m eager to partner with all the FAST platforms to ensure the channel’s success,” he said in a joint statement last week with Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer.

Despite setbacks caused by COVID and strikes within the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America, Louisiana Entertainment secured a new three-year contract valued at more than one billion dollars earlier this year. This agreement includes raises in minimum salaries and benefits, along with introducing new residuals for streaming programs. Although the film industry has had limited opportunities throughout the summer in Louisiana, some local insiders are forecasting a busy fall. Currently, there are two productions filming in New Orleans.

As of press time, judges have tossed out a $1 billion lawsuit against Jackson and Lionsgate filed by Cory “Ghost” Holland who claimed that the series Power borrowed storylines from his life.

​​