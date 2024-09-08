50 Cent Invests $2.3M in Shreveport: Revitalizing Downtown, Boosting Entertainment & Developing Affordable Housing

SHREVEPORT, La. — Earlier this year, rapper and actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson became major property owner in Shreveport. As previously covered by AFROTECH™, the entrepreneur established G-Unit Studios in the city, which now ranks as the second-largest Black-owned studio after Tyler Perry’s in Atlanta. The 985,000-square-foot facility in Shreveport is dedicated to operating as a production studio and supporting activities related to the promotion and development of film, sound, light, television, broadcasting, recording and the arts industries.

Since May of this year, Jackson has purchased a total of $2.3 million of property in Shreveport’s downtown area, paying mostly cash for his purchases of buildings and vacant lots. One example of his mixed-use property purchase is that of 611 Texas Street. Located in central downtown Shreveport, it is near the Robinson Film Center, a two-theater movie house with an upstairs bistro that is known for screening indie, international and classic films.

But 50 Cent isn’t keeping all the property for himself. He’s already investing in the Shreveport Bossier community, hoping to put it on a map for entertainment professionals and visitors. In May, Jackson appointed Shreveport ASCAP-winning rapper Orville Hall as his growth advisor. Hall stated in a press release, “Shreveport is on the cusp of becoming a major hub for entertainment and innovation, and I am excited to contribute to its growth and success. Together, we will build a thriving ecosystem that supports creativity, economic development, and community empowerment.”

- Sponsors -

“If we want it to be Vegas, then we have to make it look like Vegas so 50 can then call his friends, and then we don’t have to go nowhere. We’re in the best city in the world,” he added.

Additionally, according to KTAL-6, 50 Cent wants to implement a three-phase plan to revitalize the area with a focus on housing development. G-Unit Studios’ purpose includes giving opportunities to creatives and the community.

“We start building houses, and we have an idea to go into communities and help low- to moderate-income families get mortgages,” Orville Hall, G-Unit’s growth advisor, told the news outlet.